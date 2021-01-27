Netflix announces Tomb Raider anime series that continues the reboot trilogy story

Netflix has announced a brand new Tomb Raider anime series, and it's taking place after the recent reboot trilogy from Square Enix.

Below, you can see the announcement from Netflix, which came about earlier today on January 27. As the announcement reveals, the new Tomb Raider anime series is being developed by Legendary and will be taking place after the three most recent Tomb Raider games, which were developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos-Montreal.

The most iconic heroine in video games is jumping to animation! Tomb Raider is a new anime series from @Legendary following Lara Croft after the events of the video-game reboot trilogy.January 27, 2021

This actually isn't the first time that another medium outside of video games has been used to compliment the recent storyline of the Tomb Raider reboot trilogy from Square Enix. Back in 2014, a limited Tomb Raider comic series ran from publisher Dark Horse, written by Gail Simone and video game writer Rhianna Pratchett.

This comic storyline, which spanned over 18 issues between 2014 and 2015, told a story in tandem to the events of Tomb Raider and Rise of the Tomb Raider. It chiefly focused on the events surrounding Lara Croft and her friend Sam, who appeared in the Tomb Raider reboot but was absent from Rise of the Tomb Raider a few years later.

Right now, we don't know when the animated adaptation of Lara Croft's adventures from Legendary will be airing on Netflix. All we do know is that it'll be picking up after the events of Shadow of the Tomb Raider, so if you're curious about the developments of Lara Croft after the recent Eidos-Montreal game, this is one to pay attention to.

In other Tomb Raider-related news this week, the Tomb Raider movie sequel with Alicia Vikander was revealed to be alive and well, albeit under the lead of another director. With Ben Wheatley stepping away from the project, Lovecraft Country's Misha Green has signed on to both write and direct the forthcoming sequel.

For our comprehensive guide to everything added to the streaming service over the last month, head over to our new on Netflix in December 2020 guide for more. Or check out the best Netflix shows available right now.