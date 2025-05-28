Arcane writer wants to explore "motherhood" and "how phases of life shift" in a possible spin-off: "What happens when Vi and Caitlyn are older?

Ever since the Arcane season 2 ending, there's been plenty of talk about how animation studio Fortiche and League of Legends team Riot Games will explore Piltover (and beyond) in possible sequels and spin-offs.

Now, writer Amanda Overton, who penned scripts for both seasons of the Netflix series, has opened up on the ideas floating around in her head since Arcane came to a close last year.

"I wasn’t a mother when we were writing season 1 and 2, and now I am. And I was like, ‘There is so much more to explore in terms of motherhood, or how phases of life shift," Overton told Screen Rant.

While there's an entire roster of League of Legends characters to grapple with, Overton's thematic throughline here is something that could extend to revisiting some familiar faces.

"[I’d be interested in] older characters – what happens when Vi and Caitlyn are older, and now they’re adults, and what choices do they make?" Overton pondered.

The finale of Arcane saw Ambessa and her Noxian forces surge into Piltover, bolstered by the unlimited power of Viktor. Utilizing his time powers, Ekko eventually helped save the day, while Vi suffered two major losses in the shape of the re-animated Vander and Jinx, who seemingly sacrificed herself but whose fate was left ambiguous.

From there, it seems, the League of Legends-verse can go anywhere. In the same Screen Rant interview, showrunner and executive producer Christian Linke was a little more cautious in his outlook.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I think, for now, it’s a moment for us to take a step back [and] look at the whole map, if you will," Linke said.

That's in direct contrast to his words immediately following the end of Arcane, perhaps hinting at a slightly more measured approach moving forward.

In a Twitch chat, he explained that one project had been in development for a year, with Riot Games co-founder Marc Merrill later clearing up some of Linke's comments on Twitter after confusion reigned over whether multiple shows were in the works.

"To clarify, he didn’t say 3 separate shows – said exploring 3 regions," he tweeted. "We are exploring a bunch of different shows (and games)."

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Linke affirmed that any new project – be it a show or a movie – would still be years away.

Linke explained, "Yeah, it takes time – depending on if it's a series or a movie. We're exploring both in many, many directions. A lot of it comes down to finding the right people, the right vision, the right idea, the right story. That'll take years, and once we have confidence that something's happening, we'll talk more about it."

Both seasons of Arcane are now streaming on Netflix.

For more, check out our picks for the best Netflix shows and best Netflix anime.