League of Legends creator clarifies Arcane showrunner's comments, explaining it's actually "3 regions" not 3 new shows

Arcane may have come to an end, but the future for League of Legends adaptations is looking bright. Following the finale, showrunner Christian Linke took to Twitch for an interview with streamer Necrit94.

In their chat, he explained that a new series has been in development for about a year already. He said: "Noxus, Ionia, and Demacia are getting shows and are [the] next steps into this cinematic universe."

Now, some fans took this to mean that three separate shows are in development for each of these regions, but it turns out this isn't quite the case. Riot Games co-founder Marc Merrill added a bit of clarity to Linke's comments. "To clarify, he didn’t say 3 separate shows – said exploring 3 regions," he tweeted. "We are exploring a bunch of different shows (and games)."

No time frames or further details have been confirmed yet about what these next stories could be, but we think we might have worked out the next big villain: Jericho Swain. As our features editor argues, there are plenty of crow motifs throughout Arcane, and this even continues into a climactic moment in the finale. And where is Swain from? Noxus… The pieces are starting to fall into place.

