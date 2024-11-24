Arcane may be over, but a new League of Legends show is already a year into development

Arcane season 2 just ended, and with it, the story of Jinx and Vi comes to a close, but showrunner Christian Linke says a new League of Legends show has been in development for a year already.

Linke has already teased us with the prospect of a new series based on the popular MOBA , saying "We spent nine years at this point on these 11 or so characters, so there’s also something about wanting to make sure that we are able to tell the stories of other characters that we’re also really passionate about."

Speaking in a Twitch interview with streamer Necrit94, Linke says "Noxus, Ionia, and Demacia are getting shows and are [the] next steps into this cinematic universe", so if your favorite champion from League wasn't in Arcane, you could be seeing them brought to life soon.

Linke doesn't give any exact indication of when the first of these new shows will be out, but he does say the "next series is already in development for about a year". French animation studio Fortiche already spent nine years on Arcane, with six of those leading up to season 1, and the next three prepping season 2, so we could be in for a five year wait. Hopefully, though, the animators can draw on materials they've already made for Arcane and reduce the time between shows.

That being said, time is the best thing for animators. The reported $250 million budget for the show was mostly spent on voice talent and giving the animators ample time to produce the quality we see in the show today. "You have artists who we wanted to have time to really be able to put in their touches and to have so many different disciplines in this really be able to do their best and show what they could do," says showrunner Alex Yee.

