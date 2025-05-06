After completing 220,000 frames of animation so far, one Solo Leveling producer wants years of "breathing room" before starting season 3

One Solo Leveling producer has given a surprising timeframe for when he wants to see a third season – but says it isn't up to him.

During a FYC Emmys Q&A (H/T AnimeCorner), Aniplex producer Sota Furuhashi revealed he is "anxiously" awaiting Solo Leveling season 3, but the sheer amount of work needed means he would love to give the animation team some "breathing room."

"Between [the first two seasons] 220,000 frames of animation were created. And of course, I’d love to give the animators a little breathing room," Furuhashi said.

"So, if it were up to me, I’d say let’s wait until the next Olympics [in 2028] to see what’s going to happen with a season 3."

The Los Angeles Olympics is several years away, but those wondering if the adventures of Jinwoo would be on hold until then can perhaps rest easy – as it's not Furuhashi's call.

"But to get to that 220,001st frame of animation, I think that’s up to [A-1 producer Atushi Kaneko] and A-1 Pictures," Furuhashi admitted.

Even so, we can probably expect to wait a while for Solo Leveling to hit our screens once more.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As revealed during a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything, a typical episode of the Korean series takes "up to 12 months" to make.

Despite Solo Leveling likely going AWOL for the foreseeable future, there's plenty of new anime to look forward to.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle and the Chainsaw Man movie hit cinemas later this year, while Spy x Family season 3 and My Hero Academia season 8 are also releasing this fall.

For more, check out the best anime and best anime on Crunchyroll you should be watching right now.