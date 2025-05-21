Crunchyroll says Solo Leveling will "continue" on the anime streamer, but can't commit to a season 3 date: "We’re not sure exactly when, but it will be here"

Anime streamer Crunchyroll has offered an update on Solo Leveling season 3, but no one can give a clear answer on the show's future.

Speaking to Deadline at the Cannes Film Festival, Crunchyroll head of theatrical and distribution Mitchel Berger said, "We just concluded season 2, which did really well for us, so I’m sure there will be more content in future."

Berger added, "We’re not sure exactly when, but it will be here and fans will continue to see the story."

Solo Leveling season 3 currently being in limbo is one of the biggest anime headscratchers we've seen in some time.

The second season, titled Arise from the Shadow, cemented the manhwa adaptation as one of the newest leading lights in the medium – even breaking a handful of Crunchyroll records along the way.

In recent weeks, there has been slightly more chatter regarding the show's future, but no official word of a third season being greenlit just yet.

"We need your energy! If we’re going to make a Season 3, it’s going to take all the support and energy from the fans," Aniplex producer Sota Furuhashi and A-1 Pictures producer Atsushi Kaneko wrote on a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) Q&A.

Elsewhere in the AMA, Kaneko offered a window into the extensive production process – perhaps giving a clue as to why Solo Leveling's third season hasn't got moving.

"Each episode takes about 10 months to complete, with some of the longer ones taking up to 12 months," Kaneko wrote.

Solo Leveling season 3, if it comes to pass, should adapt the Double Dungeon arc of Chugong's source material – among others – on the next stop of Jinwoo's journey as a Hunter.

For more, check out the best Crunchyroll anime and best anime movies you should be watching right now.