Solo Leveling season 3 doesn't sound like a guarantee as producers ask fans for "energy" to "help make it happen"

Solo Leveling is the new star name in anime and has already broken all kinds of records on Crunchyroll. That makes it all the more puzzling, then, that a third season hasn't yet been confirmed.

Speaking on a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA), Aniplex producer Sota Furuhashi and A-1 Pictures producer Atsushi Kaneko offered a brief update on the new season, indicating that they will need support from fans to help get it made.

"Do you know Dragon Ball's Genki-dama (Spirit Bomb)? We need your energy! If we’re going to make a Season 3, it’s going to take all the support and energy from the fans," the pair wrote in response to whether a third season will, fittingly, "level up" from the first two seasons.

They later added: "If you want a Season 3, it’s the energy from all of you across these subreddits and fan communities that will help make it happen."

It should perhaps come as little surprise that the anime, based on a Korean web novel by writer Chugong, is taking so long to make a follow-up to the wildly successful second season.

Replying elsewhere in the AMA, Kaneko said, "Each episode takes about 10 months to complete, with some of the longer ones taking up to 12 months."

Revolving around the saga of the world's weakest hunter Sung Jinwoo, the adventurer soon finds himself making a step up in the world thanks to the assistance of the System, a program that allows him to level up and go toe-to-toe with more fearsome monsters and adversaries.

While we wait for more news about Solo Leveling, check out more of the best anime on Crunchyroll. Then dive into the complete guide to 2025's new anime releases.