Arcane season 2's episode 7 masterpiece has a perfect multiverse Easter egg that you may have missed

Arcane season 2 sent a pair of its characters spiralling through the multiverse in Act 3 – but this perfect Easter egg should have prepared us for the mind-bending madness to come.

Spoilers for Arcane season 2, Act 3 follows. You have been warned.

The seventh episode, titled 'Pretend Like It's the First Time', saw Ekko jump into a parallel universe. He is joined by Heimerdinger who – along with seemingly having a burgeoning new career as a street musician – has been in this new universe far longer than Ekko.

From there, Ekko tries to find a way home – but soon draws closer to that universe's version of Jinx who, here, still goes by Powder. It's not quite what we expected from Act 3's opener, but was a tender masterpiece nonetheless – and it's something everyone could have figured out if we paid closer attention to the episode's opening seconds.

Why? As pointed out on Twitter, every episode of Arcane features a disc being slotted into The Last Drop's record-playing machine. While the vinyl is usually adorned with artwork of Jinx and Vi, this time it included Ekko and the alternate universe Powder on its surface. See for yourself below.

#ArcaneSpoilersI love how E7 starts with a different disc because it takes place in a different universe, such a nice touch pic.twitter.com/ObxYtdu4btNovember 23, 2024

On top of that, Arcane's tweaking of its intros to foreshadow the episode's events (including Isha's death in episode 6) continues here. The light across Vi's face has been changed to an 'X'. Later in the episode, viewers discover that this universe's version of Vi died years prior to Ekko showing up in the parallel Zaun. She has, quite literally, been crossed off. Oh, Fortiche, you sneaky so-and-sos. You're too good at this.

