Arcane season 2 foreshadowed one of its most shocking deaths, but only if you caught this 0.2 seconds of footage in the intro

Arcane season 2 has already tugged at the heartstrings with the way it's killed off several major players. But, thanks to an incredible spot from one Netflix viewer, it appears the show was trying to warn us in advance by foreshadowing a character death in its ever-changing intros.

Spoilers for Arcane season 2 follow. You have been warned.

The intro for episode 6's ironically titled 'The Message Hidden Within the Pattern' features the usual opening of Vi and Jinx standing next to each other. As Jinx turns around and fires her finger guns, a new image flashes up – that of Jinx's surrogate little sister Isha. See for yourself below.

diabolical they had this in the intro 😭 pic.twitter.com/XSwvR0i1nZNovember 20, 2024

That, of course, is a mirror image of a scene that would play out towards the end of the episode. After Jayce kills Viktor in his commune, all hell breaks loose with Vander, the cured Zaunites, and Ambessa's army. In the melee, Isha sacrifices herself by aiming a Hextech bullet at a rampaging Vander. The end result was a cataclysmic explosion – one in which Isha seemingly perishes.

The key detail here, though, is that Isha aims the finger guns back at Jinx, a reflection of what passed us by 45 minutes ago in the intro.

Honestly? That's an incredible pull – and speaks to Fortiche's continued eye for detail and foreknowledge that the Arcane community will pick apart literally every frame in the hunt for answers for some of their favorites in Piltover and Zaun.

Hopefully it's not the end for Isha. Time loop and time-based theories are currently doing the rounds, with one trailer convincing us that everything is going to be rewound in an attempt to fix everything after Act 2's devastating conclusion. Fingers crossed.

Arcane season 2 comes to a close this week with its three-episode Act 3. For more, check out the Arcane season 2 release schedule and our picks for the best anime on Netflix.