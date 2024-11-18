One Arcane season 2 theory is so good that it might have already spoiled act 3 – and could explain where Ekko has been this whole time

Arcane season 2's most recent explosive cliffhanger saw Jayce on the warpath and killing Viktor at his commune. In response, those Viktor had healed began to turn monstrous which – when combined with Ambessa's assault on the area – led to the deaths of Vander, Rictus, and Isha.

Chances are, you're still recovering from that emotional beatdown. Still, one new theory has given us hope – and it's so good that we think it may have just spoiled where the show is going next and revealed where one of the Netflix series' biggest MIA characters is.

"I'm calling it now, next Arcane ep will start with [Ekko] rewinding everything back in time," Not_Reflection wrote on Twitter.

The last we had seen of Ekko, he had been swallowed up by a mysterious wild rune in The Void alongside Heimerdinger and Jayce. While Jayce escaped – seemingly aged and his mind ravaged by whatever happened to him – the remaining pair haven't yet been seen.

The theory continues, "The way the explosion cut off seemed very weird, as if it paused. The coin/gear at the end that was still rolling was also weird. We saw the same one falling earlier in the ep, almost about to completely stop moving, and yet it’s rolling again at the end? Time shenanigans are afoot. I am NOT in denial." You can see the clip in question below.

Arcane spoilersNAH im calling it now, next Arcane ep will start with Echo rewinding everything back in time. The way the explosion cut off seemed very weird, as if it paused. The coin/gear at the end that was still rolling was also weird. We saw the same one falling earlier in… pic.twitter.com/YMjcsGpPiZNovember 16, 2024

Honestly? We love this theory. Not only does it play into Ekko's temporal abilities in League of Legends, the idea of time travel or a time loop also has some serious merit. After all, Jayce has said he "won't fail" in his mission to kill Viktor – implying he had done so in the past. There is also one theory that keeps burning a hole in my head: that Viktor somehow saved Jayce when he was a boy in the past.

So, yes, time shenanigans are probably afoot – and Ekko might just be the one to save the day. Now, the question is: if time is reset, how will things change? And what could that mean for the fates of Jinx, Vi, and Caitlyn? We've only got a few more days left until we find out.

