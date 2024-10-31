Arcane season 2 release schedule: When is episode 1 on Netflix?

Arcane season 2 marks the final installment of Netflix's League of Legends spin-off. Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld return to voice sisters Jinx and Vi, who find themselves on opposite sides of a rapidly escalating conflict. Unlike other Netflix releases, though, this isn't getting a binge-watch release – it's coming in three separate parts, Act 1, 2, and 3, over the course of November.

We've got everything you need to know below about the Arcane season 2 release schedule, with all the dates and times for every episode.

Arcane season 2 Act 1 (which is episodes 1, 2, and 3) release date is Saturday, November 9. Netflix shows typically drop at midnight Pacific/3am Eastern in the US and 8am GMT in the UK.

Arcane season 2 release schedule: When are new episodes out?

Arcane season 2 episode 1 – Saturday, November 9

Arcane season 2 episode 2 – Saturday, November 9

Arcane season 2 episode 3 – Saturday, November 9

Arcane season 2 episode 4 – Saturday, November 16

Arcane season 2 episode 5 – Saturday, November 16

Arcane season 2 episode 6 – Saturday, November 16

Arcane season 2 episode 7 – Saturday, November 23

Arcane season 2 episode 8 – Saturday, November 23

Arcane season 2 episode 9 – Saturday, November 23

How many episodes of Arcane season 2 are there?

There are nine episodes in Arcane season 2. This is the same number as there was in season 1, which was also released in three parts.

Where can I watch Arcane season 2?

Arcane season 2 is available to watch on Netflix worldwide. No matter where you are, you'll need a subscription to tune in.

