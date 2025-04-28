The Last of Us season 2 opening credits reveal a subtle but heartbreaking change in the latest episode

A heartbreaking change has been made to The Last of Us season 2 opening credits - that reflects the most harrowing event in the entire show.

As pointed out by Complex, the last shot of the opening credits for season 1 and 2 included Joel and Ellie walking together. The last shot of the opening credits for season 2 now just features Ellie walking alone. And man, that's heartbreaking. You can check out the still below.

Without giving too much away (in case you aren't caught up on The Last of Us season 2), episode 2 features a harrowing and horribly violent event that alters the course of not just Ellie's life, but the lives of everyone in the Jackson settlement. The event happens in The Last of Us Part 2, which is the video game that season 2 is based on. There was no getting around that scene, as it is the crux of the second game and is crucial to Ellie and Joel's story. It makes sense that the opening credits would reflect this - and it's okay if you're still upset about it.

They already updated the opening credits for S2 of ‘THE LAST OF US’ 🥲 pic.twitter.com/cMoTizwlxPApril 28, 2025

Season 3 has been greenlit, and a fourth season has also been planned - and if you've played The Last of Us Part 2, you can probably guess what change they'll make to the opening credits in season 3.

New episodes of The Last of Us season 2 are released weekly on HBO and Max in the US and Sky and NOW in the UK.

