The Last of Us season 2 star urges fans to "lean into their frustration and their pain" while watching Ellie’s revenge plot

The Last of Us season 2 star Isabela Merced says frustrated fans should lean into their emotions while watching Ellie's revenge plot play out over the new season.

"I think watching this, you have to lean into your feelings that you’re feeling in each moment," Merced told the audience at a screening for The Last of Us season 2 episode 3 (via Variety). "I don’t think the writers and the designers of the game wanted you to be wiser. I don’t think they wanted you to be like 'Oh, everyone’s bad because they’re all after their own thing.' I think they really want everyone to lean into their frustration and their pain."

The Last of Us season 2 adapts The Last of Us Part 2 video game, which fast forwards five years to an older, more independent Ellie and wizened, but hardened Joel. Merced plays Dina, with whom Ellie forms an extremely close relationship after meeting at the Jackson settlement.

We won't spoil the new season if you're still catching up, but an earth-shattering event changes the course of Ellie's entire life - and fans of the show (who haven't played the game) did not see the event coming.

Ellie embarks on a mission for revenge with Dina by her side, and we encounter a plethora of new characters who also seemingly only have their own interests in mind. It's an emotional and complex season for sure, but it's worth sticking it through.

Added Merced: "They’re cooking. The meal’s not done yet. I don’t think you have to be bigger than the message."

New episodes of The Last of Us season 2 are released weekly on HBO and Max in the US and Sky and NOW in the UK.

