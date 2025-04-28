One minor detail in The Last of Us season 2, episode 3 has fans choked up – and it may tease an even sadder flashback

A small detail in The Last of Us season 2, episode 3 is leaving fans choked up – and it might be teasing a moment that's even sadder.

The following will contain spoilers for The Last of Us season 2 so far as well as the game, so turn back now if you're not up to date!

In the latest episode, Ellie visits Joel's grave after he was brutally murdered in episode 2. She leaves some coffee beans for him, and it's a quiet moment that's destroying fans. "The coffee beans got an audible reaction out of me, goodness," says one person. "I hadn't cried yet and that got the tears flowing," says someone else.

"At least we know they're definitely not going to skip the final porch conversation now," points out this fan – in the game, a devastating flashback reveals Ellie and Joel's final conversation took place on the porch that's seen quickly in episode 1, and Joel references having to trade for coffee (hence the beans).

In the show, Ellie lied to Gail and told her she didn't speak to Joel when she saw him that night.

"We already knew the porch scene was going to happen because Ellie's guitar is back in her room the next morning. But the coffee beans confirm it," says another person.

As upsetting as Joel's death is, though, Pedro Pascal had a surprisingly mellow reaction to it. "I think this is the best one," Pascal joked. "No, it's in competition, I think, with Game of Thrones. It has to be. I love the golf club. I'm going to start golf."

