New on Netflix in December 2020: All the new movies and shows

There are loads of great films and TV shows new on Netflix this December. From tons of originals to classic movies, you’re sure to find something to enjoy this holiday season – and you won’t need to worry about looking too hard for Christmas movies either, with plenty of festive offerings hitting the streamer.

From Mank to Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas, Netflix has everything you need to keep you entertained through a winter spent indoors. There’s the Jurassic Park trilogy, The Da Vinci Code, and E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. As for originals, there's Selena: The Series, Sweet Home, Your Name Engraved Herein, and so many more. Check out our top five Netflix original choices below, all of which are available in the UK and US, and the complete list of shows that are new on Netflix this December in the US below that.

Mank – December 4

(Image credit: Netflix)

David Fincher’s newest film, Mank, is a black and white classic Hollywood-inspired look at the story behind the making of Citizen Kane, specifically how the screenplay co-written by Gary Oldman’s Herman J. Mankiewicz (the eponymous Mank) came to be. Our sister magazine Total Film gave the movie five stars, and the flick is emerging as an Oscars front-runner. Sure to be the talk of tinsel town, this is definitely not a film to be missed.

The Prom – December 11

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you’re looking for a glitzy, colourful, feel-good showstopper this holiday season, look no further than Ryan Murphy’s The Prom. Boasting a cast including Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells and James Corden, you can’t go wrong with this Broadway adaptation about a high schooler who wants to take her girlfriend to prom against a ban from the head of the PTA – and with the help of some stage stars trying to boost their ailing careers.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom – December 18

(Image credit: Netflix)

Another Oscar contender, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is also Chadwick Boseman’s last leading role. Viola Davis stars as the titular character in this adaptation of August Wilson’s stage play of the same name. The film, co-produced by Denzel Washington, takes place over one afternoon, and sees Ma Rainey, a legendary blues singer, in a battle with her manager – while Boseman’s character Levee tries to fulfil his ambitions.

The Midnight Sky – December 23

(Image credit: Netflix)

Directed by and starring George Clooney, this sci-fi film co-stars Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo and Kyle Chandler. Clooney plays a scientist in the Arctic, who must try to prevent Jones’ Sully and the rest of her astronaut crew from coming back to Earth while it’s in the midst of a disaster. It might not be the best escapism considering current events, but with Clooney behind and in front of the camera, it’s sure to be an excellent film nonetheless.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 – December 31

(Image credit: Netflix)

The final instalment in this original series arrives in December, and from the trailer we’re sure to see an action-packed finale, with a war on the horizon and two Sabrinas in the mix. Plus, Lucifer and Lilith have a baby on the way, which is almost definitely going to cause our main character no small amount of trouble. If some light horror-style escapism is what you’re after this holiday season, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is the way to go.

Every new Netflix December 2020 releases in the US

New on Netflix: December 1

Angela’s Christmas Wish – Netflix Original

The Holiday Movies That Made Us – Netflix Original

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show – Netflix Original

3 Days to Kill

50 First Dates

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate

Angels & Demons

Are You The One seasons 1–2

Chef

The Da Vinci Code

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Effie Gray

Gormiti season 1

The Happytime Murders

Ink Master seasons 1–2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Kung Fu Panda 2

Little Nicky

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Monster House

Peppermint

Quigley Down Under

Runaway Bride

Super Wings season 3

Stargate SG-1 seasons 1–10

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy season 2

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

Why Did I Get Married?

New on Netflix: December 2

Alien Worlds – Netflix Original

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic – Netflix Original

Fierce – Netflix Original

Hazel Brugger: Tropical – Netflix Original

New on Netflix: December 3

Break – Netflix Original

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday – Netflix Original

Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) – Netflix Original

New on Netflix: December 4

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag – Netflix Original

Big Mouth season 4 – Netflix Original

Bombay Rose – Netflix Original

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas – Netflix Original

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders) – Netflix Original

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season 3 – Netflix Original

Kings of Joburg season 1 – Netflix Original

Leyla Everlasting – Netflix Original

Mank – Netflix Original

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 – Netflix Original

Selena: The Series – Netflix Original

New on Netflix: December 5

Detention – Netflix Original

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas – Netflix Original

New on Netflix: December 7

Ava

Manhunt: Deadly Games

New on Netflix: December 8

Bobbleheads The Movie

Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem – Netflix Original

Lovestruck in the City – Netflix Original

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 – Netflix Original

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure – Netflix Original

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers – Netflix Original

Triple 9

New on Netflix: December 9

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas – Netflix Original

The Big Show Show: Christmas – Netflix Original

Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose) – Netflix Original

The Surgeon’s Cut – Netflix Original

New on Netflix: December 10

Alice in Borderland – Netflix Original

New on Netflix: December 11

A Trash Truck Christmas – Netflix Original

Canvas – Netflix Original

Giving Voice – Netflix Original

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) – Netflix Original

The Prom – Netflix Original

New on Netflix: December 14

A California Christmas – Netflix Original

Hilda season 2 – Netflix Original

Tiny Pretty Things – Netflix Original

New on Netflix: December 15

Black Ink Crew New York seasons 1–2

The Challenge seasons 10 and 13

Grizzlies

The Professor and the Madman

Pup Academy season 2

Song Exploder: Volume 2 – Netflix Original

Teen Mom 2 seasons 1–2

New on Netflix: December 16

Anitta: Made In Honorio – Netflix Original

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America – Netflix Original

How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding – Netflix Original

Nocturnal Animals

The Ripper – Netflix Original

Run On – Netflix Original

Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special – Netflix Original

New on Netflix: December 17

Braven

New on Netflix: December 18

Guest House

Home for Christmas season 2 – Netflix Original

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Netflix Original

Sweet Home – Netflix Original

New on Netflix: December 20

Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum

New on Netflix: December 21

The Con Is On

New on Netflix: December 22

After We Collided

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck – Netflix Original

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs – Netflix Original

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas

Timmy Time season 2

New on Netflix: December 23

The Midnight Sky – Netflix Original

Your Name Engraved Herein – Netflix Original

New on Netflix: December 25

Bridgerton – Netflix Original

New on Netflix: December 26

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) – Netflix Original

DNA – Netflix Original

Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 3: Sahara – Netflix Original

Go! Go! Cory Carson season 3 – Netflix Original

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone – Netflix Original

New on Netflix: December 27

Sakho & Mangane season 1

New on Netflix: December 28

Cops and Robbers – Netflix Original

Rango

New on Netflix: December 29

Dare Me season 1

New on Netflix: December 30

Best Leftovers Ever! – Netflix Original

Equinox – Netflix Original

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise – Netflix Original

New on Netflix: December 31