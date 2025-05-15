6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (May 16 - 18)

We have found the best new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend so you don't have to. From the final episodes of one of the best Star Wars shows ever made to the return of an Emmy-winning documentary series led by Ryan Reynolds, this list includes the unmissable titles of the week – everything that should be on your radar, straight from the best streaming services' newest releases.

With the streaming landscape forever changing and growing, it's sometimes hard to keep up to date with everything that is added every day, and even harder to find the right movie and TV show to watch.

If you want to save some precious time and get some expert recommendations for this week, we have selected six unmissable new movies and series now available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu that should be on the top of your watchlist.

Summer is getting closer, with a list of exciting new upcoming movies and more new TV shows coming up in the next few weeks. So far, it has been a very exciting year in cinemas, but also on streaming. We have seen unexpected gems, like Netflix's Adolescence and Max's The Pitt, and beloved shows returning to solidify their legacy, including Apple TV Plus' Severance season 2 and Max's The White Lotus season 3.

This week, one of 2025's best shows, Andor, has come to an end this week with the last episodes of season 2. The critically-acclaimed Star Wars show shares this list with the highly anticipated returns Love, Death & Robots on Netflix and Welcome to Wrexham on Hulu, and there's more.

Below, we've compiled the best new movies and TV shows on streaming. We picked one title for each major streamer, so you're aware of the best shows to binge and the best movies to discover across the streaming landscape.

New TV shows

Andor season 2 finale (Disney Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

After some intense weeks since its release, with three episodes dropping every Tuesday, Andor season 2 has come to an end this week. Episodes 10, 11 and 12 are now available to watch on Disney Plus, and with them we say goodbye to one of the best Star Wars shows ever made. There won't be a season 3, as the end of the series ties up the story with 2016's film Star Wars: Rogue One (check our Star Wars timeline for more information).

The new season continues to tell the story of the Rebellion through thief-turned-spy Cassian Andor (played by Diego Luna). This season has been packed with plenty of surprising moments, from that shocking death to the first-ever depiction of the Ghorman Massacre, and yet the last three episodes will have you at the edge of your seat.

Murderbot (Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus' new sci-fi series has debuted with an impressive 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, so it is definitely one to watch this week. Murderbot blends comedy, sci-fi and thriller to tell the story of a robot, played by Alexader Skarsgård, suffering from an existential crisis. Don't expect anything too deep though – one look at the Murderbot trailer is enough to realise this is a goofy comedy that doesn't take itself too seriously.

Adapting the first of Martha Wells' popular book series, Murderbot follows "a self-hacking security construct who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients," so it "must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe."

Love, Death & Robots Volume 4 (Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Netflix's critically-acclaimed animated series Love, Death & Robots is back with a new batch of stories. Volume 4 is now available to stream, and it features a fascinating array of sci-fi, fantasy and horror tales that look at the future of technology. The show is created by Tim Miller, and executive produced by David Fincher.

Formed by ten short films, each penned by different creative teams, Volume 4 keeps pushing the boundaries of what we have come to expect of the show. Among the new episodes you can find a puppet version of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, a story of a cat bent on world domination, and even a rarer live-action entry starring Flight of the Conchords star Rhys Darby.

Welcome to Wrexham season 4 premiere (Hulu)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Even if you're not a soccer fan, Welcome to Wrexham has a way to charm any kind of viewer. After all, the show is not only about the sport itself or the charisma of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, but also about the Welsh town of Wrexham and how their local team shapes their everyday lives. Season 4 premieres this week with more exciting storylines and protagonists.

The Emmy-winning documentary is back with a clear challenge in mind – beating a new rival, Birmingham FC, which has football legend Tom Brady among their owners. We won't spoil the results of the season for those who don't follow soccer news, but it will be interesting to see how the show handles Wrexham's journey.

Duster (Max)

Available: US

Watch now: Max

Max's new crime thriller looks like a lot of fun. Created by J. J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, Duster is the kind of playful, charismatic and deliciously entertaining old-school show that would make a great watch this weekend at home. Also, it stars an excellent Josh Holloway, best known for his role as Sawyer in Lost.

The series is set in the Southwest in 1972, where the FBI's first Black woman agent (played by Rachel Hilson) is working to stop a crime syndicate. Luckily, she is helped by a talented getaway driver, Jim Ellis, (Holloway).

New movies

All Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movies (Prime Video)

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

From this month, you can watch all Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movies on Prime Video. Considering that you can also watch The Rings of Power on the streamer and rent the recently released animated film The War of the Rohirrim, we can say that the whole Middle Earth is now available to enjoy in one place.

With the new movie The Hunt for Gollum heading to cinemas in 2027 and The Rings of Power season 3 already in the works, you have plenty of time to plan a marathon of the Lord of the Rings franchise on Prime Video, and refresh your knowledge about J. R. R. Tolkien's epic story on screen before we head to the next chapter.

