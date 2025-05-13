Alexader Skarsgård's "brisk and propulsive" new Apple TV sci-fi comedy lands perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

Apple TV Plus' new sci-fi comedy series, Murderbot, is getting glowing reviews ahead of its release on Friday. The show, starring Alexader Skarsgård, has debuted at an impressive 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, so this is definitely one to watch out for.

Based on Martha Wells' popular book series known as the Murderbot Diaries, Murderbot blends comedy, sci-fi and thriller to tell the story of a robot in existential crisis. Per the logline, the show follows "a self-hacking security construct who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients," so it "must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe."

The first reviews are praising the show's "goofy" sense of humor, and Skarsgård's hilarious performance. "While Murderbot explores some important issues surrounding artificial intelligence and free will, it does so with a sense of playfulness and charm, and just the right amount of awkwardness", writes Andrew Webster on The Verge, only one of many positive reviews.

Paste Magazine describes the show as "brisk and propulsive, carefully balancing droll humor, action, and a sprinkling of thoughtful emotion", while The Hollywood Reporter calls Skarsgård's performance a "droll delight".

The cast of Murderbot also includes David Dastmalchian, Noma Dumezweni, Sabrina Wu, Akshay Khanna, Tattiawna Jones and Tamara Podemski. The first trailer for the show was released in early April, offering a glimpse of what critics are now confirming – this is going to be a really fun watch.

The first two episodes of Murderbot will premiere on Apple TV Plus on May 16, with new episodes arriving each Friday until July 11. For more, check out our guide to the best shows on Apple TV Plus, and this year's most exciting upcoming shows.