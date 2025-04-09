Succession star is a robot gone rogue in first trailer for Apple TV Plus' new sci-fi show based on a hugely popular book series

Murderbot — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for Murderbot, a new sci-fi show from Apple TV Plus, is here – and it revolves around Alexader Skarsgård's robot in existential crisis.

In the footage, which you can watch above, Skarsgård plays a security robot who breaks free of his programming. Rather than get up to the nefarious activities you might be expecting from a rogue robot, though, he instead prefers to watch TV. But, it's not long before the humans he's charged with protecting figure out he's shaken off his programming (and calls himself Murderbot).

Skarsgård also executive produces, with Chris and Paul Weitz writing, directing, and producing. The series is based on the Hugo and Nebula Award winning The Murderbot Diaries series of novels penned by Martha Wells.

The logline reads: "Murderbot is a sci-fi thriller/comedy about a self-hacking security construct who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients. Played by Skarsgård, Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe."

The rest of the cast includes David Dastmalchian, Noma Dumezweni, Sabrina Wu, Akshay Khanna, Tattiawna Jones and Tamara Podemski.

Judging by the teaser's light hearted humor and snippets of action, this looks like a fun, fresh show to add to the top of your watchlist.

The first two episodes will premiere on Apple TV Plus on May 16, with new episodes arriving each Friday until July 11. For more, see our guide to the best shows on Apple TV Plus, or the year's most exciting upcoming shows.