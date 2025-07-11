Where does Superman take place in the DCU timeline?

It’s time to look up because Superman is here. That’s right, James Gunn’s new Superman movie starring David Corenswet as the titular hero has flown into theaters across the globe, kicking off the movie portion of Gunn’s DCU Chapter One. However, with this being the ninth Superman movie to hit screens (that’s not including the director’s cuts), you may be wondering where it takes place on the DCU timeline.

Welcoming a brand new Superman, the movie follows reporter Clark Kent, aka Superman, as he struggles to balance conflicts at home and abroad, while facing off against villainous tech billionaire Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult). However, Gunn’s flick is not an origin story, but rather catches up with Kent a few years into his Superman career, where he is working at the Daily Planet and has already entered into a relationship with co-worker Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan). With this in mind, plus the gargantuan amount of Superman cameos and Easter eggs plotted throughout the movie, it can feel like you’re missing out on a few details. Don’t worry, that’s where we come in.

Below, we answer that burning question, where does Superman take place on the DCU timeline, as well as cover how the new movie affects the rest of the DCU. If you need more clarity on DC lore, make sure to check out our guides on All-Star Superman (the comic book that inspired the movie) and what to watch before Superman. Warning, this article contains spoilers for Superman, so if you haven't seen the new DCU movie, turn back now. But before you do, read our Superman review.

Where does Superman take place on the DCU timeline?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The good news is that the DCU timeline is nowhere near as hard to grasp as the MCU timeline. Since Gunn announced the soft reboot of DC Studios, introducing a new phase known as DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, the timeline has basically started afresh, making Superman the first movie in the new age of DC.

As confirmed by Gunn, the timeline flows in chronological order. DCU Chapter One kicked off last year with the TV show Creature Commandos, making the animated series the first event on the DCU timeline. The next project is Superman, which will be followed by Peacemaker season 2 (2025), Supergirl (2026), and so on. So, when exactly does Superman take place?

Superman includes some helpful information at the very start of the movie. Text appears onscreen, which explains that it has been 300 years since metahumans began to operate on Earth, 30 years since Superman landed on Earth from the planet Krypton, and three years since Superman made his public debut as a superhero. It also states that the movie begins three hours after the Hammer of Boravia attacked Metropolis, and exactly three minutes since Superman was first defeated, which leaves him seriously injured.

Although that information sets the scene, it still doesn't give us exact dates. So we’re going to have to do some quick DCU calculations. Creature Commandos is set two years after the events of The Suicide Squad (2021) and the first season of Peacemaker (2022), which places the show somewhere between late 2023 to early 2024. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gunn said that Peacemaker season 2 will pick up "a couple of years" after season 1, putting it somewhere between 2024 and 2025.

With this in mind, we can guess that Superman is set anytime between mid-2024 and mid-2025, or at least until Peacemaker season 2 hits screens. This means that Superman is more or less set in the present time.

Does Superman affect the DCEU timeline?

(Image credit: DC Studios)

So, how does this affect previous DC movies that are part of the DCEU? Well, at this point, James Gunn's Superman is not linked to the rest of the DCEU. But, things could change as Gunn has yet to give a solid answer on the matter.

Although some of the old Justice League were mentioned (and appeared) in Peacemaker season 1, that moment is not part of the new DC Universe canon. In an interview with Collider, Gunn said, "Peacemaker season 1 is basically canon outside of the appearance of the Justice League at the end, which you'll see something about that in Peacemaker season 2."

It’s tricky, we know. To get up to speed on every DC title released up until this point, check out our guide on how to watch DC movies in order.

Superman is out in theatres now. For more, keep up with our guides to upcoming DC movies and TV shows and all the upcoming superhero movies.