We're counting down the hours to the big event, and if you want to know how to watch the PlayStation Showcase, we've got what you need right here.

The PlayStation Showcase is set to broadcast on Wednesday, May 24, at 1pm PDT / 4pm EDT / 9pm BST through the official PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels. You can follow those links when the time comes, or simply bookmark this page and watch the embedded video below.

Sony hasn't provided too many hints on what to expect from the show, offering only this blurb in the official announcement: "The show will run a bit over an hour, focusing on PS5 and PS VR2 games in development from top studios from around the world. Expect a glimpse at several new creations from PlayStation Studios, as well as spellbinding games from our third-party partners and indie creators."

The PlayStation Showcase is typically the big event Sony hosts around E3 time, though the company did not hold one in 2022. The 2021 PlayStation Showcase saw the reveal of Wolverine and Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac and our first proper look at God of War Ragnarok. With that in mind, it's reasonable to expect this show to be a big one.

Our PlayStation Showcase predictions include everything from the rumored Metal Gear Solid 3 remake to the confirmed Last of Us multiplayer spin-off, but the safest bet is certainly Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which is still set to launch this year. With a full hour to fill, we'll surely see a whole lot more new games for 2023 here, too.

The showcase is effectively the kickoff for the cobbled-together E3 2023 schedule which, despite E3 itself being canceled, is looking strong, with Summer Game Fest, Future Games Show, Xbox Games Showcase, Starfield Direct, and Ubisoft Forward all set to broadcast over the next few weeks.

You can stick with us for all the news on the biggest upcoming PS5 games.