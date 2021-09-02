PlayStation Showcase coming next week, will show off "the future of PS5"

A PlayStation Showcase is coming next week, on Thursday September 9, Sony has revealed.

In a post published on Twitter, the publisher revealed that a showcase offering a "look into the future of PS5" will air on September 9 at 1PM PDT / 4PM EDT / 9PM BST.

With a run time of around 40 minutes, Sony promises in a blog post that we'll get a look at "updates from PlayStation Studios and some of the industry’s most imaginative developers, for games releasing this holiday and beyond".

It also encourages viewers to "stick around after the presentation to get more updates from some of the studio teams featured in the Showcase".

Interestingly, Sony does clarify that "PlayStation’s next generation of VR won’t make an appearance this time", but adds that "there will still be plenty of great PS5 games from developers large and small" featured at the event.

An event from Sony and PlayStation has been long-overdue, with the publisher choosing to skip E3 2021 and GamesCom events. The last State of Play aired in July, but focused on smaller titles and fresh gameplay looks at Deathloop and the Death Stranding: Director's Cut.

It'll be interesting to see what Sony pulls out of the bag for this event, especially for the Christmas PS5 games line-up. It was recently revealed that the Horizon Forbidden West release date has been pushed to February 25, 2022, moving from its initial release window of 'Holiday 2021'. God of War: Ragnarok has also been pushed to a 2022 release.

