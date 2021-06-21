Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is the new Borderlands spin-off, here's what we know

Hot on the heels of the well-received Borderlands 3, Gearbox has announced an all-new fantasy-inspired spin-off – Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Revealed during this year’s Summer Games Fest, beloved Borderlands’ character Tiny Tina makes the rules in this standalone high-fantasy, looter shooter. While Borderlands 3 has already received four DLCs, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is entirely its own beast, offering a decidedly different take on Gearbox’s critically acclaimed looter shooter series.

While there are only a few screenshots out in the wild, thankfully, we already have a solid amount of information to gorge on before we’re blasting and casting our way through Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands…

(Image credit: 2K)

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is launching in early 2022 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PS4, PS5, and PC, this star-studded co-op caper looks to be playable almost everywhere. Except for the Switch, sadly. Sorry Nintendo fans.

Given the "early" part of the 2022 release date, it’s fair to expect Wonderlands in the first quarter of next year. Still, given the difficulties of game development during a pandemic, don’t be entirely surprised if this Tina-helmed adventure gets pushed back until later in the year.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands gameplay, setting and characters

(Image credit: Gearbox)

Set shortly after the fan-favorite Borderlands 2 DLC, Assault On Dragon Keep, this fully-fledged fantasy outing channels that classic DLC’s themes and motifs. Set in an all-new, ( and entirely unpredictable) fantasy world inspired by Dungeons & Dragons, players find themselves at the mercy of their rather eccentric DM, Tiny Tina. Set inside Tina’s copyright-safe game of Bunkers & Badasses, the story and gameplay are set to change wildly at Tina’s behest. While we’ve seen procedural weapons in Borderlands, usually the story elements are completely scripted. Interestingly, that might not be the case here. In a recent interview with IGN , creative director Matt Cox bills this new four-player co-op release as being packed with "repeatable endgame content" suggesting that Tina’s unpredictability adds the potential for lots of replayability

Fittingly for the fantastical setting, there are more than just guns for players to obsess over in Wonderlands. With a collection of melee weapons, equipable armor, and amulets, and spells at your disposal, Wonderlands may well offer the most varied combat in the Borderlands universe so far.

And, the Wonderlands’ Dragon Lord (played by Will Arnett): https://t.co/HFEvz9HLQ2 pic.twitter.com/7RklC4ikZEJune 15, 2021 See more

As you may have seen from that star-studded initial reveal trailer, Wonderlands’ cast is absolutely stacked. Featuring voice performances from Andy Samberg ( Captain Valentine), Ashly Burch (Tiny Tina), Wanda Sykes ( Fret), and even THE Will Arnett ( The Dragon Lord), Wonderlands will introduce players to a whole new crew of lovable weirdos. Interestingly, it appears that the main character focused in the trailer isn’t actually playable, but what we do know about them, however, is that this enigmatic avatar is voiced by anime legend Gabe Kunda.

(Image credit: Gearbox)

In a series first, players will also be able to create and customize their own unique character. If that wasn’t intriguing enough, your new hero will also be able to juggle multiple classes – as well as wielding magic via the aforementioned, skill-like spells. With the Borderlands series limiting players to one class per character, this newfound level of flexibility will be a big deal to many.

As this is a world that exists entirely in Tina’s mind, you can expect to face off against some pretty out there foes. As well as the dragons, skeletons, and sharks showcased in the trailer, Cox braces fans to “ expect some slightly warped takes on high fantasy."

While for many fans, the announcement of Wonderlands came out of nowhere, series creator Randy Pitchford reveals that it’s been a dream of his two decades in the making:

"I have been trying to make a first-person action-RPG fantasy game at Gearbox since 1999, (when I unsuccessfully pitched three concepts for games based on the Lord of the Rings franchise – long before the movies)," Pitchford revealed on Twitter following the Wonderlands reveal trailer at the Summer Game Fest. "For me, Wonderlands is the culmination of this 20+ year-long dream."

Keep an eye on Gamesradar for more news on Tiny Tina's Wonderlands in the run-up to its early 2022 release date.