If you can't wait for Borderlands 4, Gearbox is making Tiny Tina's Wonderlands free-to-keep on PC for the next week

Borderlands 4 is finally launching this September, but if you're struggling to fill your looting and/or shooting needs for the next few months, Gearbox has a solution in the form of a free PC copy of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Yes, the D&D-inspired, fantasy-themed Borderlands spin-off is the latest free game on the Epic Games store. If you haven't claimed a freebie from Epic before, you just head to the store page, click the button to add it to your library, and complete a zero-dollar "purchase" that'll add the game to your account for you to keep just like any other digital purchase.

Our Tina Tina's Wonderlands review awarded the game four stars back at its original launch in 2022, praising the writing and gunplay while noting that the game could get quite repetitive. But that's par for the course in a loot game, and this kind of asking price makes any such complaint a lot easier to swallow.

You can claim this free copy of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands from now until June 5, at which point it'll be replaced by another free game, as has been Epic's way for years. This week is actually offering a double freebie, as you can also claim Limbo, the classic monochrome puzzle platformer from Playdead.

You might want to get your Tiny Tina fix in now, because it's looking unlikely she'll return for Borderlands 4. Tiny Tina actor Ashly Burch recently said she hadn't "heard anything" about returning to the series.

Modder reviving dead Borderlands MMO turns to the community for help to make the long-forgotten game playable again: "This is genuinely history-making stuff."