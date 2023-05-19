Starfield Direct: Everything you need to know

The Starfield Direct is coming, and should be our best look yet at the hotly anticipated upcoming Bethesda game. It's due to air on June 11 and Microsoft has been pretty upfront saying it's going to offer us much more details on what to expect when Starfield drops this September.

Below we've rounded up everything you need to know about the Starfield Direct, including when to tune in and what to expect on this major presentation on this top upcoming Xbox Series X game.

What is the Starfield Direct?

The Starfield Direct is going to be the place to learn more about the next Bethesda Studios title. During the showcase, you'll learn "much, much more about Starfield", through the reveal of "tons of new gameplay, developer interviews, and behind-the-scenes insider information".

We had a lengthy gameplay presentation this time last year, and then got a few more details when the Starfield delay was confirmed in March, but we're overdue some juicy details about what should be one of the biggest games of the year. It's currently the only game-specific showcase on the E3 2023 schedule, which is exciting too.

When is the Starfield Direct? The Starfield Direct will follow straight after the Xbox Games Showcase 2023. The Xbox Games Showcase is set for June 11 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM BST / 7PM CET. Microsoft has not said how long the Xbox Games Showcase will last so we can't give exact timings for when the Starfield Direct will start.

Where to watch the Starfield Direct

You can tune in to watch the Xbox Games Showcase and the Starfield Direct on Facebook, YouTube, or Twitch - all the links are below:

Starfield Direct news

What could we see at the Starfield Direct?

If I'm completely honest, I just want a better sense of what we'll actually be doing in Starfield. We're talking choice and consequence, Starfield star systems and Starfield cities, Starfield companions and Starfield romance even? After all, Starfield is arguably the biggest Xbox exclusive yet for the Xbox Series X, so it will be good to see what we're in for.

We imagine the Starfield Direct's going to be of decent length, although Microsoft hasn't actually confirmed how long it will be. That means there will be plenty of space to give details on all the various systems we'll be taking advantage of with Starfield.

We do already have some details on things like Starfield ship customization, the seemingly intense Starfield dialogue system, and little bits on Starfield crafting and research, but we just know there's more to come.