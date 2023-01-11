Starfield star systems, planets and level restrictions explained

Starfield star systems number over 100 in total, and are grouped by level, representing different tiers of challenge and difficulty for explorers. We've also got details on planets and what to expect in certain systems, and information about how full we can expect them to be when it comes to worlds and more - but we'll get into that momentarily. For now, here's everything we know about the Starfield star system…. Er, system and how it ties into the player's level.

How many star systems are there in Starfield?

There will be over 100 star systems in Starfield, and with the reveal that there's going to be over 1,000 individual worlds , players can expect a rough average of 10 planets to visit per star system - so they'll hardly be one star and empty space.

There's numerous Starfield factions spread across this space, and it sounds like many of them will have specific territories, with mentions of the Freestar Collective being on the Frontier (for example). That likely means that certain systems will belong to certain factions, while others may be unclaimed, or even fought over. Considering that players start the game as professional explorers for the organisation Constellation, we don't expect every system to be inhabited - otherwise what would there be for you to discover?

Starfield star systems

The following star systems have been revealed to be in Starfield, some of which have had further details revealed about them. We've detailed all the important details we know so far below.

Sol - Our own solar system! Our world is no longer habitable in the Starfield universe, and players will get to find out why Earth was abandoned.

Alpha Centauri - Nearest system to Sol and central HQ of the United Colonies faction capital, New Atlantis. Has a total of four planets and eight moons.

Narion - The official gameplay reveal features base building on this system's barren world of Vectera. It's very close to Sol and Alpha Centauri.

Volii - System close to Alpha Centauri, shown on a revealed section of the Galaxy Map. Many suspect this system is the headquarters of the Ryujin Industries faction and their pleasure city Neon, owing to a "Volii Hotel" sign seen in concept art for Neon itself. However, that's still speculative right now.

Cheyenne - System close to Alpha Centauri, shown on a revealed section of the Galaxy Map.

Jaffa - System close to Alpha Centauri, shown on a revealed section of the Galaxy Map.

Porrima - System close to Alpha Centauri, shown on a revealed section of the Galaxy Map.

The last three were simply shown on the map with little detail as to what can be found within them, so they'll have to remain mysterious for now. We also know that Bethesda are being somewhat selective in their recreation of the galaxy - for example, Alpha Centauri and Porrima are real star systems, whereas Narion and Volii, as far as we could tell, are fictional (or at least renames of existing systems).

And of course there's the fact that 100 star systems, while definitely a lot, doesn't match the 100,000,000,000 stars in the actual Milky Way. Therefore players should expect to explore either only a section of the actual galaxy, or a version that's been scaled down for simplicity's and plausibilities' sake.

How to travel between star systems

We noticed when analysing the footage of Starfield ship customization that one of the stats tied to players' ships is "Jump Range (Light Years)". When compared to similar games like Elite: Dangerous, this likely means that a ships' range will have to match the distance between systems - so if two systems are six light years apart, you'll need a ship with a range that matches that, at least. It's possible there's other ways, but we feel pretty confident in inferring at least this one from the footage we've seen.

Star system levels in Starfield and how they work

Star systems in Starfield serve as means for players and designers to control difficulty, as first shown back in November where it was revealed that Starfield groups star systems by level so players know where to go . In a podcast interview with Lex Fridman , game director Todd Howard explained the system accordingly:

Howard: "It'll be like when you look at a map on a game, it'll be like 'this is the area for low-level players, this is level one.' So we do this on a star system basis."