Starfield will have more than 100 systems and 1,000 planets to explore when it releases sometime next year.

The highly anticipated Bethesda RPG received a new gameplay trailer today during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase 2022 in which Bethesda boss Todd Howard made an appearance to delve deeper into Starfield's gameplay.

According to Howard, Starfield will have over 100 systems and more than 1,000 planets - all of which will be completely explorable. Not only this, but Howard also shared that players will be able to land in cities but also explore the rest of the planet as well.

You can watch the entire Starfield segment from the showcase in the trailer below.

This story is still developing...