Starfield character creator will be Bethesda’s "most flexible yet"

The character creator in Starfield will be Bethesda’s “most flexible yet”, according to Todd Howard.

We’ve got our best look at the upcoming space game so far at Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, with Todd Howard appearing to show off gameplay and other neat features. Naturally, one of those features is the character creator. Alongside heaps of appearance customisation options, Howard confirms that you’ll kick things off with three starting skills, and that the overall system combines the best from previous Bethesda games. You’ll rank them up as you play, and go from there.

This story is developing.

Head over to our Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase June 2022 Live Coverage report for a complete tracker of everything that's been announced from the presentation so far.