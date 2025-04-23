As fans recreate their ugliest Oblivion characters in the RPG's new remaster, Baldur's Gate 3 dev says "there is literally no better marketing campaign than viral funny faces from a Bethesda game"
"What in Talos’ name have you created?!"
The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered had a not-so-surprising shadow drop yesterday, and you've all been keeping alive a long tradition of making the most disgusting characters possible in the character creator. For that, we thank you.
The original Oblivion allows you to make your hero blue, green, many colours in the rainbow, and the remaster is allowing for some similarly absurd antics. This time around, people aren't just going for funny colours, they're making their characters' faces as wild as possible. Honestly, these put some Dark Souls character creations to shame. "What in Talos’ name have you created," replies one person.
The Oblivion remaster uses sliders so that you can tweak and fine-tune all the different facial features, from how much your chin protrudes to how high your cheekbones are. People have managed to make people with faces as round as dinner plates and even one that looks impressively concave. They need to be seen to be believed, so here they are.
Trying the Oblivion remake, character creation is going well, elves are gorgeous now pic.twitter.com/fjw4oqoPBlApril 22, 2025
Baldur's Gate 3 publishing director Michael "Cromwelp" Douse tweets about this phenomenon, writing: "There is literally no better marketing campaign than viral funny faces from a Bethesda game. No matter how much you spend you can't beat the social resonance of silly little faces."
Even without this word-of-mouth marketing, the Oblivion remaster is doing incredibly well. The game shot to the number one most-sold game on Steam within 40 minutes of its launch. That's despite costing $50 and being available on Game Pass at no extra cost.
In the meantime, check out all the upcoming video game release dates of 2025.
