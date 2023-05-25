Starfield is reportedly getting a special edition Xbox controller and headset

A new leak is making the rumored Starfield-themed Xbox controller and headset look more real than ever, but they're both looking like pricey propositions.

The news comes from billbil-kun, a prolific and frequently accurate leaker, who posted the report on Dealabs. The report (machine translated from French) suggests that the 'Xbox Wireless Controller – Starfield Limited Edition' will retail for €74.99 / $79.99, and the similarly named 'Xbox Wireless Headset – Starfield Limited Edition' will launch at €124.99 / $124.99. Both those prices are a decent bit more than you'd generally pay for a normal controller or headset.

The report goes on to say that both accessories will be officially revealed as part of the Xbox Games Showcase on June 11. That could also be the date that the accessories launch - well ahead of the Starfield release date on September 6 - though this is the one point that the report hedges on.

The leak also does not confirm what the devices look like. I'm a big fan of the Starfield controller design that made the rounds on Chinese social media earlier this year, but sadly there's a decent chance of that one being a fake.

Like everybody else, we've got high hopes for the Starfield Direct, but in the absence of proper news Bethesda fans are already setting themselves on the rocky road to review discourse. Friends, that path only brings pain - let's at least wait until September to start getting angry over Metacritic scores. We've got the Starfield Direct itself on June 11 to get hyped or disappointed by in the meantime.

The E3 2023 schedule rolls on even without E3.