The Limited Edition Xbox Meta Quest 3S is real, and it's available for $399

The leaks from last weekend were correct; Xbox and Meta are collaborating on a VR headset. The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is the very first limited-edition Quest, and even if it doesn't change much from the original Quest 3S, it might be the best VR headset package for Xbox gamers. Long-term VR fans like me, who were hoping it'd be Microsoft's official answer to PSVR 2, might want to set expectations a little lower.

It takes the 128GB Meta Quest 3S and gives it and its Touch Plus controllers an Xbox-ified color scheme. To be honest, that's really it in terms of the hardware changes to speak about. So, you might be asking what warrants the $399 price when the regular Quest 3S 128GB usually only costs $299.

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition | $399 at Best Buy

This 128GB version of the Quest 3S does cost more than usual, but you get it in Carbon Black and Velocity Green to match your other Xbox hardware, and you get some really great goodies bundled in, too. Buy it if: ✅ You're an Xbox fan

✅ You plan to use your Quest 3S for Game Pass cloud gaming

✅ You want the extra goodies bundled in Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather have the extra storage space

❌ You want a Quest 3S for as cheap as possible Also check: Meta.com UK: EE | Argos

Well, the rest of your money really goes toward a bundle, which doesn't actually sound too bad. You get an Elite Head Strap, which usually costs $128 on its own because it adds some extra battery life to the headset. You also get a limited-edition Xbox Wireless Controller (Black and Green to match the headset), 3 months of Meta Horizon+, and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Of course, if you want to continue playing Game Pass thereafter, you'll need to pay a monthly subscription like anybody, but this might be a nice deal for anyone looking for a way to take their Game Pass gaming sessions on the go.

If you're not all that fussed about the Xbox color scheme, the Elite Strap, and the added controller, it is my duty to tell you that the regular 128GB Quest 3S will also be able to play Game Pass games when you hook up a controller to it via Bluetooth. If you already pay for a Game Pass subscription, this bundle could essentially be yours for $100 cheaper by just paying for the normal Quest 3S headset.

(Image credit: Microsoft / Meta)

The Meta Quest 3S runs on the brand's own HorizonOS software, so it's not like this new headset will even make the experience more Xbox-coded. It should be mentioned that while Game Pass support on Quest 3 has been in place for a while, the Game Pass library and the Xbox store have no VR titles included. Maybe this collaboration hints that Xbox will start paying attention to this genre of gaming in an attempt to entice more PC gamers.

So with that in mind, the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition will let you play those flat-screen games on Game Pass on a device that looks a little more suited to it. It will, of course, have access to all the games on the Meta Quest virtual store too, if you want to play lots of VR games that way. You can also use apps like SteamLink to connect the Quest 3S to your gaming PC and SteamVR library.

For this cost, you could also get the 256GB Meta Quest 3S, although you'll only get the regular white headset and none of the extra bundled goodies. PSVR 2 isn't all that much more expensive these days, although it doesn't have the standalone capabilities of the Quest 3, and you may struggle to play Xbox games on it.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Looking to soup up your current headset? Look out for the best Meta Quest accessories. If you're on the PlayStation side, you might like to know about the best PSVR 2 deals and bundles, and for more immersive audio, check out the best gaming earbuds.