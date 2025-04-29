$1,900 Doom: The Dark Ages graphic card bundle doesn't come with the game, but never fear – the $2,000 bundle does

High atop the mountain of greed and lost copies of Morrowind , the Official Bethesda Gear Store intimidates me like a god on Olympus with its $110 Elder Scrolls server blade crumbs and $155 Oblivion lamps which, like… no, I'm not going to buy. What? What are you even talking about, Bethesda?

But, but – I'm getting weaker… the developer is taunting me again, outdoing itself with a new $1,900 Doom: The Dark Ages bundle that doesn't even include a copy of the game.

Buy, it whispers, buy!

But you'll have to opt for the $2,000 version of the bundle instead if you really want a game code, though I don't know why you would.

Who needs a copy of the newest installment of an iconic FPS franchise when you could simply have a limited edition ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card, which undoubtedly makes up the bulk of this Doom bundle's weighty price tag?

On its own, the RTX 5080 will run you about $1,800 at most retailers. The extra $200 of Bethesda's most expensive, $2,000 bundle is accounted for by a mouse pad, a yellow keycard replica, one cotton t-shirt, and a Steam Premium Edition code – which is $100 on its own.

It seems that everything in the bundle costs pretty much the same as it would if you'd purchased it all individually, though the special RTX 5080 also comes in army green and emblazoned with the Doomslayer looking awesome. So that's really awesome.

