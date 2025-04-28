Massive Morrowind mod 22 years in the making is getting its "biggest expansion" ever, and after Oblivion Remastered I think I'll have my hands full until Elder Scrolls 6

The behemoth Morrowind mod Tamriel Rebuilt is about to get its biggest update ever, and I never thought I'd say this, but between this and The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, I think I might just have my hands full until The Elder Scrolls 6.

This probably isn't the first you've heard of Tamriel Rebuilt — it's been in the works for more than 22 years, after all. It's impossible to go over everything it adds, expands, and updates in a timely, comprehensive fashion, but essentially its main goal is to make the entire Morrowind province playable in-game, instead of the relatively small sliver you get to explore in The Elder Scrolls 3.

For example, major cities like Old Ebonheart, Port Telvannis, Firewatch, and Necrom, none of which are explorable in vanilla Morrowind, are part of the in-game playable map thanks to Tamriel Rebuilt. The modders at TamrielRebuiltTeam say their modded version of Morrowind has a playable landmass that's "larger in size than The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion."

The mod's upcoming update, titled Grasping Fortune and billed as "the biggest expansion from Tamriel Rebuilt ever," centers around the Hlaalu capital of Narsis, which the modders say is Morrowind's second biggest city and "a contender for the largest fully realized, custom-made city in an Elder Scrolls game ever."

Tamriel Rebuilt - Grasping Fortune Release Date Reveal - YouTube Watch On

"Narsis has long been a bit of a holy grail for Tamriel Rebuilt, ever since Prometheus, a talented early level designer, first designed a monumental iteration of it in 2004," says mod author Sultan of Rum. "Beset by technical and conceptual issues, the city has been remade three times over the course of two decades, but is now finally well on its way to release."

You can (and should) read about the rich history of Narsis in the official Grasping Fortune update log here. It's genuinely really good stuff if you're an Elder Scrolls lore nerd.

All in all, the Grasping Fortune expansion adds more than 140 new dungeons to pillage and over 270 new quests. It launches on May 1, which frankly doesn't give me nearly enough time to finish my Oblivion Remastered playthrough, but hey, it's a good problem to have.

