E3 2023 schedule: What's happening and when at next year's gaming event?

Despite being almost a year away, the E3 2023 schedule is already starting to take shape. For the last three years, it's been a digital event thanks to COVID and other constraints, but it was expected to return to a physical thing in 2023.

Now, new show-runner Reedpop has confirmed (opens in new tab) that E3 2023 will return to the Los Angeles Convention Centre, starting on Sunday, June 11 with "partnered digital events" and ending on June 16.

E3 2023 schedule

E3 2023

E3 2023 is happening in person for the first time in three years. It's being run by a new company, rather than the ESA – which has traditionally always held the E3 event. Reedpop is taking control this year though – the people behind PAX, Comic Con, and other events – after the ESA announced that E3 2023 would be both in-person and digital just a few months earlier after years of Covid-related disruption.

ReedPop has confirmed the E3 2023 dates, with the show returning to the Los Angeles Convention Center in the second week of June 2023 (June 11-16 specifically), and promises "AAA reveals, [...] world premieres, [...] and exclusive access to the future of video games."

When is E3 2023? E3 2023 will run from June 11 - 16, 2023, with those dates including several different portions. Sunday, June 11, and Monday, June 12 will be dedicated to "partnered digital events", so we expect the likes of Ubisoft. Xbox, and co to slot in here as they would in the old E3 days. Tuesday, June 13 to Thursday, June 15 will be E3 Business Days, reserved for industry professionals and the media. Thursday, June 15 and Friday, June 16 will be E3 Gamer Days, when the event will be open to the public.

E3 2023 showcases

While it's incredibly early days for the E3 2023 schedule to start filling out, we will be updating this article with all the announcements as they happen. However, here's what we know and predict will happen so far.

EA Play Live

EA Play Live didn't happen in 2022, with EA instead opting instead to update us on games as and when they're ready to be shown off – a little like what Sony does with its State of Play spotlights.

However, we're not yet sure what EA will do for E3 2023. EA Play has traditionally bucked the E3 trend, with the first few years seeing the event run in the days leading up to E3 week, and then 2021's version debuting in July - a full month after the traditional E3 window.

With Reedpop mentioning that the E3 2023 schedule will be running from June 11 with "partnered digital events", it might be that we see EA Play return to its usual slot.

Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, and the others

Microsoft and its associated game studios – particularly Bethesda – stole the spotlight at E3 2021 and E3 2022 respectively with the join Xbox and Bethesda showcases debuting plenty of new titles and updates on existing games. While it hasn't confirmed whether it will be a part of the E3 2023 schedule at this early stage, we'd be very surprised if it doesn't do some sort of live stream next June to show off more upcoming Xbox Series X games.

Nintendo has always held a Direct during the E3 window and traditionally announced the date and more details much closer to the event. So, while it hasn't officially announced it is doing a Direct next June, it may well return to doing a Treehouse event next year. It skipped its usual slot for 2022, so it's all a bit up in the air when it comes to Nintendo.

As for Sony and its PlayStation Studios, it hasn't done anything with E3 for a number of years now, instead choosing to set its own agenda with its State of Play live streams for its upcoming PS5 games. We'd be very surprised if that changes this year, so expect PlayStation to skip an E3 2023 event.

Other publishers that traditionally do their own E3 event include Ubisoft, Devolver Digital, Square Enix, and then smaller streams like the Guerrilla Collective and Wholesome Games. It's a little early for those announcements though, but we will of course update you all when they do occur.

We'd also expect something from other media sites, including IGN and GameSpot during the E3 window.

Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest

Geoff Keighley has also confirmed that his own take on E3, the Summer Game Fest, is returning for 2023. While the schedule for the event hasn't yet been announced, Keighley has said it "returns June 2023".

Future Games Show

While we've not announced the dates as of yet, our own Future Games Show will be returning for a June showcase in 2023. Stay tuned for more details soon, but if you want to get involved here's how to take part in the Future Games Show (opens in new tab).