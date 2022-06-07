E3 2023 will be "both a digital and an in-person event"

E3 2022 was cancelled months ago, with a collection of events set to replace it starting later this week. But more than 12 months in advance, the show's parent company says that it will be returning in full in 2023.

Speaking to The Washington Post, Stan Pierre-Louis, president and CEO of long-time E3 hosts the ESA, said that "we're excited about coming back in 2023 with both a digital and an in-person event. As much as we love these digital events, and as much as they reach people and we want that global reach, we also know that there's a really strong desire for people to convene - to be able to connect in person and see each other and talk about what makes games great."

E3 suffered a significant blow in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused live events around the world to cease completely. In the intervening years, the success of digital events, such as Sony's State of Play and Nintendo's Direct broadcasts, have raised question marks as to the need for an in-person event. With no E3 2022 presence whatsoever, new outlets like Geoff Keighley's Summer Games Fest have provided new avenues for developers to show their work without an expensive trip to Los Angeles.

Pierre-Louis suggested that "companies of all sizes are [still] trying to figure out what works best to promote the product and the content [...] and I think there is a space for a physical show." While the ESA seems sure that it will host a physical event in 2023, it is yet to share future dates. Traditionally, the dates for the next E3 were shared at the end of the event, so we may learn more in the coming weeks.

To get an idea of everything happening over the next couple of weeks, here's a look at the E3 2022 schedule.