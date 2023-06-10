Everything Announced at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase Presented by Intel

The Future Games Show Summer Showcase Presented by Intel was broadcast live on June 10, 2023. Hosted by Yuri Lowenthal and Laura Bailey (Peter Parker and Mary-Jane Watson from Marvel’s Spider-Man), the Future Games Show delivered over an hour of updates, release dates, and reveals for a selection of exciting upcoming games.

If you couldn’t watch the show as it was streamed live across GamesRadar’s social channels, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve put together a list of all of the games shown during the show and the accompanying news, so you can follow up with anything that may have caught your attention.

Highwater

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Future Games Show Summer Showcase kicked off with a very special musical introduction. Tamara Jokic and Gilad Barakan appeared on a virtual stage to perform Beyond the Waves from the soundtrack to Demagog Studio’s turn-based action-adventure Highwater. The performance was intercut with scenes from the game, which is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S and Nintendo Switch in Summer 2023.

Resistor

(Image credit: PQube)

The first world premiere of the night provided a look at Long Way Home’s Resistor, a post-apocalyptic CaR-PG where you build a rag-tag team of racers. Resistor is coming soon to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Instinction

(Image credit: Hashbane Interactive)

A gameplay trailer for Hashbane’s tense dino shooter Instinction dropped during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase. Playtests start soon, and you can sign up on the game’s Steam page.

Star Trucker

(Image credit: Prismatika)

A world premiere announcement trailer for Star Trucker pulled in for a rest stop at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase. This big rig odyssey blends the tranquil bliss of the truck sim genre with dynamic storytelling and RPG elements… in space. Star Trucker is coming to a galaxy near you in 2024.

Lords of the Fallen

(Image credit: CI Games)

Hexworks brought dark fantasy and demon gods to the Future Games Show Summer Showcase with a meaty developer presentation for Lords of the Fallen. A challenging soulslike with colossal boss battles and parallel realms to explore, it’s coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on October 13, 2023.

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale

(Image credit: Team17)

Day ba doooo… Day ba doo… it’s world premiere time! Headbangers: Rhythm Royale is a rhythm-based battle royale game where players (pigeons?) compete in mini-games to become the master headbanger. Headbangers is coming, infectious soundtrack in tow, to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch in 2023.

The Last Faith

(Image credit: Playstack)

A release date trailer for The Last Faith sliced its way into the schedule at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase. A mix of Metroidvania sensibilities with Soulslike flair, The Last Faith looks like a pixellated take on Bloodborne and is coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch in October 2023. Those keen to check it out can register for access to the upcoming beta at TheLastFaithGame.com .

Steel Seed

(Image credit: Storm in a Teacup)

Storm in a Teacup founder Carlo Bianchi provided us with an in-depth look at Steel Seed, the studio’s next game. A sci-fi stealth-action platformer set in the wake of a climate catastrophe, Steel Seed is coming soon to PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Distant Bloom

(Image credit: Kinda Brave)

A gameplay trailer for Distant Bloom aired during the Future Games Show, showing off the game’s serene management systems as you wield the power of plants to restore the environment of an alien world. Distant Bloom is coming soon to PC.

Go Fight Fantastic

(Image credit: Kinda Brave)

A blend of cinematics and gameplay revealed what players can expect in Go Fight Fantastic, Dinomite Games’ futuristic top-down co-op brawler. Go Fight Fantastic is coming to PC later this year.

En Garde

(Image credit: Fireplace Games)

A tyranny-defying world premiere from the forgotten pages of history… En Garde is a swashbuckling action adventure from Fireplace Games, and it’s coming in the summer of 2023. But if you can’t wait, there’s a demo available on Steam right now!

Alaskan Road Truckers

(Image credit: Green Man Gaming)

If you like pit stops and snowy landscapes, this one’s for you! Live the life of a trucker and face up against challenging conditions in Alaskan Road Truckers, which is coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox in Fall 2023.

The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales

(Image credit: tinyBuild)

A gorgeous cinematic trailer for The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales debuted during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase, setting up the premise of this eclectic action adventure. Players will dive into a variety of book worlds and attempt to steal historic literary items to restore the protagonist’s ability to write. The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales is coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on June 22, and you can play a demo for the game right now on Steam.

Deceit 2

(Image credit: World Makers)

A trailer featuring alpha gameplay of Deceit 2 appeared during this year’s Future Games Show Summer Showcase. Built from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5, this social subterfuge game has a beta you can check out right now by heading to Deceit.GG. Deceit 2 is coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox in 2023.

Life by You

(Image credit: Paradox)

Paradox Tectonic’s King Choi dropped by the Future Games Show Summer Showcase to deliver a developer presentation for Life by You, revealing exclusive footage of the barista job. Life by You is launching in Early Access on September 12, 2023.

The VR Showcase

(Image credit: Aardman)

The VR showcase returned after its inaugural showing during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase. This time around, it was, once again, full of VR news delivered by our talented hosts.

C-Smash VRS lets you play squash in space and is coming to PS VR 2 on June 23, 2023. You can check out a free demo of the game on the PlayStation store.

lets you play squash in space and is coming to PS VR 2 on June 23, 2023. You can check out a free demo of the game on the PlayStation store. MADiSON VR is a psychological thriller centred around developing photos from an instant camera. It’s coming soon to PS VR 2 and Steam VR.

is a psychological thriller centred around developing photos from an instant camera. It’s coming soon to PS VR 2 and Steam VR. VR Skater is kickflipping its way onto PS VR 2 headsets in 2023.

is kickflipping its way onto PS VR 2 headsets in 2023. Firewall Ultra is a tactical shooter coming exclusively to PS VR 2 later this year, and First Contact Entertainment delivered a developer presentation for the game during the showcase.

is a tactical shooter coming exclusively to PS VR 2 later this year, and First Contact Entertainment delivered a developer presentation for the game during the showcase. Wallace and Gromit: The Grand Getaway is a brand-new VR adventure involving the famous Aardman animated duo. The Grand Getaway is coming to Meta Quest in 2023.

Surviving Deponia

(Image credit: Daedalic Entertainment)

Another world premiere! Surviving Deponia is a story-driven survival twist on the cult classic point-and-click series where you’ll build your own base and meet new and old friends. Surviving Deponia is getting an early access release in 2023.

Homeseek

(Image credit: The Iterative Collective)

Homeseek is a post-apocalyptic survival strategy game from Traptics in a world where water is the new gold. A brand new trailer aired during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase, revealing that Homeseek is coming to PC on July 20, 2023.

Laika: Aged Through Blood

(Image credit: Thunderful Publishing)

Brainwash Gang’s stylish ‘motorvania’ raced onto our screens with a world premiere trailer during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase. This narrative-driven motorbike combat odyssey is coming soon to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, with a Steam demo launching on June 19.

Space Gears

(Image credit: 2bytes Corp)

During the Future Games Show Summer Showcase, Pentapeak Studios delivered a developer presentation concerning the studio's upcoming strategy game Space Gears, where you'll fight to conquer Mars. A demo for the game is launching this month, so you can terra-form your opinion on it very soon.

Layers of Fear

(Image credit: Bloober Team)

A cinematic launch trailer for Bloober Team's Layers of Fear debuted during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase. The spine-tingling video set up the premise of the forthcoming psychological horror game, offering creepy scenes of the protagonist jumping between surreal worlds. Layers of Fear has been rebuilt from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5, and it's launching on PC, Mac, PlayStation and Xbox on June 15.

Enchanted Portals

(Image credit: Xixo Games Studio)

Play as a pair of rookie magicians on a bullet hell adventure in Enchanted Portals, a co-op 2D platformer from Xixo Games Studio. A new gameplay trailer for Enchanted Portals appeared during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase, revealing how the game will use a variety of animation styles across its tricky levels. Enchanted Portals is coming to PC and consoles later this year.

Shattered Heaven

(Image credit: Leonardo Interactive)

Interested in a dark fantasy deckbuilding RPG where you'll explore procedural dungeons and make important narrative choices? Shattered Heaven is out now on PC, and a gameplay trailer debuted during this year's Summer Showcase.

Moving Out 2

(Image credit: Team17)

The F.A.R.T Squad are on a recruitment drive! Multiplayer removal mayhem is back on the menu, as Moving Out 2 is coming soon to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. To celebrate that fact, Team 17 debuted an awesome cartoon-themed trailer during this year's Summer Showcase.

Ones To Watch Montage

The Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2023 Ones to Watch Montage featured several exciting upcoming games from a variety of excellent developers.

Featuring:

Punch Club 2

Cross Blitz

Deathground

Venture to the Vile

Unrecord

Odinfall

Warhaven

(Image credit: Nexon)

A new trailer for NEXON's free-to-play 16v16 fantasy brawler Warhaven appeared during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase. Warhaven is coming to PC in Fall 2023, but you can play it for free during Steam Next Fest, which kicks off on June 19.

SteamWorld Build

(Image credit: Thunderful Publishing)

The Steamworld universe is expanding once again. Steamworld Build is a city builder from Thunderful where you develop a mining town to dig up lost technology. A new trailer revealed that Steamworld Build is coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox in 2023.

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle

(Image credit: Leonardo Interactive)

Daymare 1994 Sandcastle is a stylish survival horror game with plenty of nostalgia for the 90s. A gameplay trailer for Daymare appeared during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase, showing the protagonist freezing and defeating some mutated monsters. Daymare 1994 Sandcastle is coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on August 30, 2023.

New Cycle

(Image credit: Daedalic Entertainment)

Chart a future beyond survival in New Cycle, a city builder set in the aftermath of a devastating solar flare. A gameplay trailer for New Cycle debuted during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase, noting that the game has a free demo that players can check out on Steam. New Cycle is coming soon to PC.

Ruffy and the Riverside

(Image credit: Zockrates Laboratories)

Ruffy and the Riverside is a charming mascot platformer where you copy and paste textures to change the game world in a radical fashion. Ruffy was revealed during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase with a funky gameplay trailer. If you’re interested, you’ll be pleased to hear that it’s coming to PC and Nintendo Switch later this year, with more consoles to be announced, so get it on your wishlists.

Unreal Engine 5 Showcase

This year's Summer Showcase saw the debut of a new section called the Unreal Engine 5 Showcase, which featured a variety of vistas, demos and game projects leveraging the power of Unreal Engine 5.

Fretless: The Wrath of Riffson

(Image credit: Playdigious)

We got a face-melting first look at Fretless: The Wrath of Riffson during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase. A deckbuilding RPG set in a musical pixel art world, it's coming in 2024.

Paleo Pines

(Image credit: Modus Games)

Paleo Pines is a life simulator where you befriend dinosaurs and build out a roarsome ranch. It's coming to PC on September 26, but you can check out a demo for the game during Steam Next Fest, which kicks off on June 19.

Hammerwatch 2

(Image credit: Modus Games)

A trailer for Crackshell's Hammerwatch 2 debuted during the Summer Showcase. Hammerwatch 2 is a co-op action RPG where you'll use your might to fend off beasts and bees in a pixelated world. Hammerwatch 2 is coming soon to PC, but a demo will be available for the game during Steam Next Fest starting June 19.

Ones to Play Montage

Our Ones to Play Montage debuted in this year's Spring Showcase, and it returned in triumphant fashion for the Summer Show. Every game featured in this section has a demo attached, which you can play on Steam right after the show!

Featuring:

Paper Trail

Stick It To The Stickman

Laysara: Summit Kingdom

Mythwrecked

Worlds Worst Handyman

REMEDIUM

Station to Station

(Image credit: Prismatika)

The first gameplay trailer for Station to Station choo-choo’d its way into the Future Games Show Summer Showcase schedule. Station to Station is a wholesome simulator game where you'll connect voxel railways to build thriving cities. It's coming to PC in 2023, and you can check out a demo for the game on Steam.

REKA

(Image credit: Ember Storm)

If you've ever wanted to play as a witch, collecting plants and crafting supplies in a giant chicken cottage, today's your lucky day. A new trailer for Emberstorm Entertainment's Reka was dropped during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase. Reka is coming to PC in 2024.

Company of Heroes 3

(Image credit: SEGA)

SEGA delivered a thrilling trailer for Company of Heroes 3 Console Edition during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase. The converted version of the PC game is available now, so you can pick it up on PlayStation and Xbox and experience its thrilling campaigns with a controller in your hand.

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

(Image credit: Humble Games)

A new trailer for Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical gave us a closer look at some of the game's romanceable characters. Show host Laura Bailey (who plays Grace, the protagonist of Stray Gods) was on hand to reveal that Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical is also coming to Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch as well as PC on August 3, 2023.

Reveil

(Image credit: Daedalic Entertainment)

A thrilling first-person puzzle game set in a sinister circus, Reveil was... revealed at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase. A story and exploration-focused game that marks a collaboration between Pixelsplit and Daedalic Entertainment, Reveil is coming soon to PC.

Pacific Drive

(Image credit: Ironwood Studios)

The developers of Pacific Drive stopped by the Future Games Show Summer Showcase to tell us all about their history with station wagons and reveal more about Pacific Drive, the studio's driving-focused survival adventure. Pacific Drive is coming to PC and PS5 later this year.

Cookie Cutter

(Image credit: Rogue Games)

A techno-pop-punk Metroidvania starring a badass android, Cookie Cutter is a hand-drawn adventure full of rage and chainsaws, and as our trailer revealed, it's coming to PC in the summer of 2023.

The Precinct

(Image credit: Fallen Tree Games)

Evoking the classic top-down GTA games, The Precinct is a 1980s sandbox crime adventure where you play as rookie beat cop Nick Cordell. A world premiere trailer for the game debuted during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase, revealing that the game is coming soon to PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Luto

(Image credit: Broken Bird Games)

Luto is an atmospheric psychological horror experience where you play as an unfortunate soul unable to leave the confines of their own home. A new trailer for this thrilling tale appeared during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase, revealing that a demo for the game is available now on Steam. Luto is coming soon to PC and consoles.

The Spirit of the Samurai

(Image credit: Digital Mind Games)

Our 'one more thing' for this year's Summer Showcase concerned The Spirit of the Samurai, a stunning stop-motion horror Metroidvania inspired by Japanese mythology. The Spirit of the Samurai is coming in 2024, so in the meantime, get it on your wishlists!