Ubisoft confirms Assassin's Creed Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for June showcase

June's Ubisoft Forward Live 2023 will feature Assassin's Creed Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the studio has confirmed.

The big Summer Ubisoft showcase is taking place on June 12 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST, with a pre-show kicking things off 15 minutes before then. In the trailer announcing the event, Ubisoft shows off some brief footage from Assassin's Creed Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and confirms that both games will be getting "live reveals" during the show. It's unclear if that means gameplay footage, cinematics, or concrete news like release dates and/or windows.

Over on Twitter, Ubisoft also confirmed that the mobile Assassin's Creed Codename Jade will be shown off during the same event.

Step out of the shadows and into a vast world of ancient China.Learn more about Assassin's Creed Codename Jade at #UbiForward, on June 12. #AssassinsCreed

Alongside those heavy hitters, Ubisoft also revealed that the new-gen racing game The Crew Motorfest will be featured. And naturally, the studio has at least one trick up its sleeve that it hasn't revealed. The announcement trailer seems to tease an unrevealed project with a close-up of some black and gold fabric on a TV and someone watching from the couch and asking, "Wait, what's that game?"

We know Skull and Bones (fingers crossed), The Division Resurgence, and Rainbow Six Mobile are also in development at Ubisoft, but the studio revealed in a February financials call that it has a "yet-to-be announced large, premium title" launching sometime before March 31, 2024.

Now that it's part of Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest, or "not E3" as it's called here in the GamesRadar+ office, we're hopeful that a bunch of new games for 2023 and beyond will be revealed at Ubisoft's big showcase, or at the very least, a release date or two.

