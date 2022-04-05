Rainbow Six Mobile wants to lay siege to the app stores

Ubisoft is shoving Rainbow Six Siege into a miniaturizing machine to bring us Rainbow Six Mobile on iOS and Android devices.

Don't worry, this isn't a Rainbox Six take on Wordle or a match-three game where all the icons are deadly weapons. Staying true to its roots, the game will focus on five versus five PvP matches based around a mode called Attack vs.Defense.

(Image credit: Ubisoft )

"Attackers will deploy observation drones to gain intel and strategically breach through destructible walls, floors and ceilings, while defenders will barricade all entry points and use spy cameras or traps to secure their location," explained Ubisoft as part of the announcement.

"By blending strategy with teamwork, players will experience the thrill of intense close-quarter combat as they alternate between attacking and defending to win it all."

The in-game operators will include some familiar faces from the Rainbow Six Siege universe and the locations, like Bank and Border, will be familiar to anyone who has spent some time in Rainbox Six Siege maps.

Work on the game is being led by a dedicated team at Ubisoft Montreal, home of Ubisoft's big blockbuster series like Splinter Cell, Assassin's Creed, and Far Cry. If Rainbow Six Siege doesn't seem like an obvious candidate for a mobile spin-off compared to a couple of those other titles, know that Ubisoft recently revealed that as of December 2020, the game had 70 million registered players.

As for a release date, there's no point in heading to your local app store right now, but you can head to the game's official site and volunteer for the testing stages of development.

