Ubisoft takes another shot at the blockchain with a new Might and Magic trading card game, says "it's entirely optional and offers no competitive advantage"

Ubisoft has announced a brand new Might and Magic trading card game, but it has a controversial twist, as it also includes an "optional Web3 layer."

Might and Magic Fates is a free-to-play game that'll be arriving on mobile platforms "soon," according to Ubisoft's announcement , as well as PC later down the line. It'll allow players to build decks and battle in "fast-paced matches," and include "hundreds of cards to collect."

With "deep strategic gameplay" and "faction-based playstyles," Ubisoft claims that it's "designed to offer a competitive experience where victory is earned through skill, not spending." You might begin to raise an eyebrow when it explains the trading functionality, however, which is "handled through an external marketplace powered by Immutable's technology that will enable and secure these exchanges."

Further expanding on this in a frequently asked questions page , it's explained that this is an "optional Web3 layer that unlocks digital ownership for players who want it," allowing players to "freely trade your cards using the Immutable blockchain."

Both here and in the game announcement post, it's reiterated that the feature is "entirely optional and offers no competitive advantage," with the FAQ noting: "You can enjoy the full experience, grow your collection, and compete at the highest level without ever engaging with the Web3 features. The choice is entirely yours."

Even so, it's hard to imagine that everyone will be thrilled about this. Blockchain technology is widely criticized for its impact on the environment – while some blockchain systems generate less carbon emissions than others, others require a lot of electricity, and therefore loads of energy. It's a large part of the reason why NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are so controversial .

This isn't Ubisoft's first rodeo using blockchain technology. Back in 2021, it announced Ubisoft Quartz, a platform allowing players to get NFTs that are playable in AAA games. Beyond that, last year it released its first blockchain game, a PvP tactical RPG called Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles.

The good news is that if Might and Magic Fates isn't your jam, the franchise was already set to make a comeback in the form of Heroes of Might and Magic : Olden Era – a turn-based strategy prequel that's set to launch in early access on PC at some point this year. There's no release date for that just yet, but its Steam page says it's eyeing Q2 2025.