Squid Game creator originally wanted a far more uplifting ending but it was "more fitting" to end on a sad note with a "powerful message" instead

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has revealed his early thoughts for the show's ending, and why he ultimately decided to go in a different, far bleaker direction.

In the Squid Game season 3 ending, Gi-hun sacrifices himself to save Player 222's baby. Meanwhile, the arrival of the coastguard and Jun-ho leads In-ho (AKA, the Front Man) to destroy the island and end the games for good).

Six months later, In-ho drops the baby off at Jun-ho's apartment, complete with the 45.6 billion won prize money. He then heads to America to inform Gi-hun's daughter of his death. While there, he spots a ddakji player (played by Cate Blanchett) and exchanges glances with them. The games, it seems, go on.

According to Hwang he originally felt Squid Game should draw to a close in a more uplifting fashion.

"I don’t know if I can call it an original ending, but in the beginning I had a vague idea about how I would end the story. And back then, it was having Gi-hun end the game, in one way or another, and leave alive and go see his daughter in America," Hwang told The Hollywood Reporter.

Hwang added, "So originally, I thought the person who witnesses the American recruiter woman would be Gi-hun. But as I began writing the story, and as I began to think more and more about, 'What do I want to deliver with the ending of this story?' And also, 'What should Gi-hun’s journey and what should his destination be?' I was witnessing more and more what was happening around the world and I thought it was more fitting for Gi-hun to send this powerful and impactful message to the world and that should be how the story comes to a close."

The Squid Game creator also confirmed that Blanchett's presence in the finale isn't a set up for any spin-off, whether it's the David Fincher-led English-language show or anything else.

"I wrote that scene wanting an impactful ending for the show, not in order to open rooms for anything else," Hwang said.

Despite Squid Game season 3 proving divisive, it quickly became Netflix's most-viewed premiere, with 60 million views across its first three days.

