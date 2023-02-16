After canceling 7 projects, Ubisoft still has an unannounced "large, premium" game for the year ahead

Despite slashing its production line and canceling at least seven projects, Ubisoft says it has another major title coming in the next year that we haven't heard about.

During today's financial results call, Ubisoft described this new game simply as a "yet-to-be announced large, premium title" due to launch within the company's next fiscal year. That would put the release of this game somewhere between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024. Beyond that, the company did not provide any additional details about the game.

Other, announced games due to launch in this period include Assassin's Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora,, Skull and Bones (finally, probably), The Crew Motorfest, The Division Resurgence, and Rainbow Six Mobile.

The fact that there's room for another unannounced game in the lineup is a bit odd given just how many titles Ubisoft has canceled over the past half-year or so. In July 2022, Ubisoft announced that it had axed four games: Splinter Cell VR, Ghost Recon Frontline, and two unannounced projects. In January 2023, Ubisoft canceled three more unannounced projects. Project Q was confirmed dead a month ago, though it's unclear if that's one of the seven or, indeed, an eighth canceled game.

During today's call, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot provided some additional details on the reasons behind all these cancellations. "We canceled a few games because we thought we needed to make space for other games that are in development at the company. That's really helping all the other games that are progressing well. Now we feel we have the right number of games, knowing that we will launch a lot of games in financial year 2024 that will also give space for the other games that are on the way in the company.

"If we look at 24 months, the number of games at the company in the works will go down quite a lot, and that will give space for the games we have on the way," he continued. "We know that many of those games are also going to have post-launch content, and this will take a certain number of teams and talents to create that content."

That's a lot of new games for 2023.