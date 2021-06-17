Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: Everything we know

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Ubisoft’s forgotten Avatar game has finally reared its bright blue head. In one of E3 2021’s biggest surprises, this long-awaited release was given a title - Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – and treated to a full five-minute unveil segment during this summer’s Ubisoft Forward event. Targeting only the latest generation of consoles, this James Cameron-approved open-world adventure promises a truly stunning sci-fi outing set in a richly detailed world.

Created by the studio best known for The Division franchise, Ubisoft Massive, this Snowdrop engine-powered title looks set to reignite interest in the long-dormant Avatar film franchise.

Scheduled to release at an unannounced date next year, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora looks primed to drum up some much-needed hype for the Avatar movie 13 years in the making – Avatar 2. Unlike this year’s Far Cry 6, however, Ubisoft’s Avatar title won’t be released on PS4 or Xbox One. Instead, on a rare commitment to making a truly next-gen experience, Ubisoft has revealed that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will launch on PS5, PC, Xbox Series S/X, Stadia and Amazon’s upcoming Luna cloud service.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora gameplay, setting and characters

Despite dropping a gorgeous (and genuinely exciting trailer) Ubisoft was tight-lipped about what Frontiers of Pandora will actually involve. Still, that isn’t to say that we’re completely in the dark here. Put in the shoes of Pandora’s indigenous Na'vi, players will be able to fight for survival while exploring the “never before seen” Western Frontier of Pandora. It turns out, players will be able to get a very close look at this new region. Despite the eye-catching third-person action showcased in the trailer, Ubisoft states that Frontiers of Pandora will actually be a first-person action-adventure.

In what’s become a bit of the norm for Ubisoft, this Avatar will also be set in a sprawling open world, with Ubisoft promising that this next-gen title will provide players with a gorgeous and "immersive" experience. While we know that players will be fighting off the invading RDA forces as they explore this new region of Pandora, the publisher has yet to reveal whether fans can expect to see any familiar faces from the films.

Still, whether this game ends up sharing a setting with Avatar 2 or not, upon release Ubisoft states that Frontiers of Pandora will show off a new region to the planet. "Explore the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora,” stated Ubisoft. "Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it."

With James Cameron’s repeatedly delayed second Avatar film scheduled to hit cinemas on the 16th December 2022, it would make sense for Ubisoft to release Frontiers of Pandora just in time to capitalize on the hype. With Ubisoft Massive also working on a yet-to-be-titled Star Wars open-world adventure, it seems as though the Swedish studio is being set up to be Ubisoft’s go-to creators for large-scale movie tie-ins.

