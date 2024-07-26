Doctor Who unveils first look at Christmas special and confirms Varada Sethu's companion name – and her potential link to an existing character

A Message of Joy! | CHRISTMAS 2024 PREVIEW | Doctor Who - YouTube Watch On

The TARDIS has landed at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 – and it's brought with it lots of exciting news about Doctor Who season 2.

During the hit sci-fi show's panel, which took place in the annual event's legendary Hall H, attendees were treated to a first look at the upcoming Christmas special, Joy to the World. In it, a light-hearted montage sees Ncuti Gatwa's The Doctor popping up in the likes of Manchester in the '40s, Everest Base Camp in the '50s, and the Orient Express in the '60s, asking people whether they ordered a "ham and cheese toastie and a pumpkin latte?".

Eventually, Nicola Coughlan's titular character is seen arriving at the Sandringham Hotel in present-day London, and immediately asked, "Single?" by the po-faced receptionist.

"Does it show?!" she jokes, before she's ushered into a "rather pink" room. Shortly after the concierge scurries off to get her some towels, The Doctor (and a Silurian) bursts through a door, and presents her with the same food and beverage as before. A case of mistaken identity, perhaps? Or serendipity? Judging by the Time Lord's big grin when he sees her, it's more likely the latter...

Elsewhere, showrunner Russell T Davies confirmed that Andor star Varada Sethu's new companion is named Belinda Chandra, which has some fans speculating as to whether she'll be related to existing character Rani Chandra, from The Sarah Jane Adventures.

Chandra...That's Rani Chandra's surname from The Sarah Jane Adventures 🤔👀 https://t.co/hofj7IoMIW pic.twitter.com/69EWnCOGoBJuly 26, 2024

Doctor Who season 2 doesn't yet have a firm release date, though we're expecting it in 2025. The 2024 Christmas special will, naturally, arrive this Christmas Day on BBC and iPlayer in the UK and Disney Plus worldwide.

In the meantime, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming new TV shows – and, for all things Comic-Con, keep an eye on our SDCC 2024 schedule.