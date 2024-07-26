The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another week draws to a close, we've got another batch of fresh streaming recommendations ready to see you through a weekend in front of the TV. If you're planning a movie night, you can tune into The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, the latest starstudded action-comedy from Guy Ritchie on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, US audiences can catch up with the latest installments in two major franchises with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning on Prime Video and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire on Netflix. There's also queer thriller Femme, now streaming on Hulu. As for UK viewers, Olivia Colman-led comedy Wicked Little Letters is now on Netflix across the pond.

If you're in the mood for a new TV show instead, try fantasy adventure Time Bandits, co-created by What We Do in the Shadows team Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, on Apple TV Plus, or add medieval dark comedy The Decameron on Netflix to your watch list.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Director Guy Ritchie's latest action-comedy is a heavily fictionalized retelling of Operation Postmaster in the Second World War, a black-ops sabotage mission to intercept Nazi U-boats off the coast of Equatorial Guinea. Henry Cavill plays Gus March-Phillipps, who launched the operation, alongside an ensemble cast that also includes Eiza González, Alan Ritchson, Henry Golding, Alex Pettyfer, and Cary Elwes. The movie had a theatrical run in the US back in April, but this is the first time you can watch the film in the UK.

Time Bandits

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Terry Gilliam's 1981 movie Time Bandits gets the remake treatment with a new TV show co-created by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement. The series follows Kevin, an 11-year-old history nerd (Kal-El Tuck) who's recruited to join a ragtag team of thieves traveling through time and space. Together, they set out on a mission to save Kevin's parents – and the world. The first two episodes are available to stream now, with subsequent episodes dropping every Wednesday.

The Decameron

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Netflix's latest comedy series is taking things back in time – way back in time. Set in the 14th Century, The Decameron follows a group of nobles and servants from Florence, Italy, who retreat to a countryside villa when the Black Death ravages their city. As they try to wait out the plague, however, they find themselves fighting for their survival. The cast includes Girls' Zosia Mamet, Derry Girls' Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Sex Education's Tanya Reynolds, and Arrested Development's Tony Hale. All eight episodes are streaming now.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Available: US

Watch now: Netflix

Frozen Empire sees the Ghostbusters action return to where it all started in New York City after 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife saw Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon) relocate her family to Oklahoma. Back in the Big Apple, some familiar faces have set up a secret lab for research to take their bustin' to the next level, and two generations of Ghostbusters must join team up when malevolent forces released by an ancient artifact threaten to send the world into a second Ice Age.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

(Image credit: Paramount)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

The seventh (and penultimate) Mission: Impossible movie sees Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team come up against a brand new threat – the Entity, a terrifying AI weapon that could threaten all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. Franchise regulars Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, and Rebecca Ferguson are joined by newcomer Hayley Atwell, who plays a new, morally gray ally for Ethan, while Christopher McQuarrie returns to the director's chair.

Femme

(Image credit: Signature Entertainment)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Femme, a British thriller released last year, is now streaming on Hulu. The movie stars Candyman's Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Jules, a drag performer who's the target of a brutal homophobic attack after one of his shows. When he spots one of his attackers, played by 1917's George MacKay, in a gay sauna several months later, however, he sets out on a mission of revenge. The movie was directed by Sam H. Freeman and Ng Choon Ping.

Wicked Little Letters

(Image credit: Studiocanal)

Available: UK

Watch now: Netflix

Set in post-First World War small-town England, Wicked Little Letters stars Olivia Colman as godfearing Edith Swan who finds herself at the center of a rapidly escalating scandal when a torrent of obscene and abusive anonymous letters start piling at her door. The local bumbling police force gets involved, and their number one suspect is Edith's foul-mouthed neighbor, Rose (Jessie Buckley). Based on a true story, Me Before You helmer Thea Sharrock directs.

