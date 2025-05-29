6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (May 30 - June 1)

This weekend, our list of the best new movies and TV shows to watch includes a Korean anime gem, an Oscar-nominated film and the perfect cure for those viewers who still miss Succession. And that's only the tip of the iceberg.

Straight from the best streaming services' newest releases, here you will find everything you need to choose the perfect watch. We have selected six unmissable new movies and series now available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu that should be on your radar right now. With new titles arriving every week, it can be difficult to be up to date with everything, so let us help you.

Following The Last of Us season 2 finale, HBO is moving on with Jesse Armstrong's movie Mountainhead, which is already giving serious Succession vibes. We are also saying goodbye to the beloved Doctor Who, which is wrapping up season 2 this weekend, as Prime Video releases a brand-new thriller series starring Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks.

With a lot of exciting new upcoming movies and more new TV shows coming up, 2025 is turning out to be a brilliant year for entertainment so far. Critically-acclaimed releases like Netflix's Adolescence, Max's The Pitt and Apple TV Plus' Severance season 2 have already left their mark this year, and now we're looking for our next obsession. Could it be in this list?

Below, we've compiled the best new movies and TV shows on streaming. We picked one title for each major streamer, so you're aware of the best shows to binge and the best movies to discover across the streaming landscape.

New movies

Lost in Starlight (Netflix)

A gorgeous new anime release that feels like the spiritual successor to Your Name, Lost in Starlight is the movie you should be watching this weekend on Netflix. This Korean film has been described by Parasite director Bong Joon Ho as a "visual masterpiece", and a quick look at its stunning images with sun-drenched cities and starry nights in the official trailer confirms it.

Directed by Han Ji-won, the film is set in Seoul in 2050, and follows astronaut Nan-young (Kim Tae-ri) as she falls for musician Jay (Hong Kyung). However, as Nan-young departs for Mars, the pair have to deal with their separation, their love being separated across the cosmos, while the perils of deep space become an obstacle for Nan-young's return to Earth.

Mountainhead (Max)

If you loved Succession, Mountainhead is a must-see film for this weekend. The show's creator Jesse Armstrong is back with his film directorial debut, which feels like a long episode of the award-winning HBO show. Of course, it's full of rich people behaving horribly.

Set in a mountaintop estate in Utah, the story follows the holiday reunion of rich tech bros Randall (Steve Carell), Jeff (Ramy Youssef), Venis (Cory Michael Smith) and the event’s host Hugo Van Yalk (Jason Schwartzman). The weekend is meant to be a relaxing experience among friends, but it turns sour when news of violent conflicts arrive to their smartphones. As it turns out, one of them is the cause of the chaos that is unraveling in the worlds, with financial markets collapsing and governments being toppled.

Fountain of Youth (Apple TV Plus)

Guy Ritchie's latest film has an all-star cast and some serious Indiana Jones vibes, which makes it a perfect weekend watch. Sure, critics are not too happy with it, and it's definitely not going to be the best film of the year, but Fountain of Youth might still be the not-too-ambitious entertainment that you're looking for this weekend.

The story follows Luke Purdue (played by John Krasinski), an archaeologist's son who picked up his father’s mantle and now wants to find the legendary Fountain of Youth. He recruits his little sister Charlotte (played by Natalie Portman) and his father's old team of explorers to start an adventure financed by the wealthy benefactor Owen Carver (Domhnall Gleeson).

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Hulu)

Nominated for Best International Picture at the Oscars 2025, The Seed of the Sacred Fig has finally landed on streaming in the US this week, and you should add it to your watchlist. The film was shot in secret using the protests in Iran in 2022 and 2023 as part of the story, which makes it not only a phenomenal family drama, but a political statement too.

Directed by Mohammad Rasoulof, the film follows Iman (played by Missagh Zareh), an investigating judge in the Revolutionary Court in Tehran who deals with an increasing paranoia as the country struggles with political unrest due to the death of a young woman. As the protests intensify and his gun mysteriously disappears, Iman starts to distrust his wife and daughters.

New TV shows

The Better Sister (Prime Video)

Elizabeth Banks and Jessica Biel star in Prime Video's new series The Better Sister, which is now available to stream. This intense thriller is helmed by showrunners and executive producers Olivia Milch (daughter of writer and producer David Milch) and Regina Corrado, and will have you on the edge of your seat until the end.

Based on Alafair Burke's bestselling novel of the same name, the show follows Chloe, a high-profile media executive living a comfortable life with her lawyer husband Adam and teenage son Ethan, while her estranged sister Nicky barely makes ends meet. When Chloe's husband is brutally murdered, the two sisters are reunited as they join forces to untangle a complicated family history and discover the truth.

Doctor Who season 2 finale (Disney Plus)

Doctor Who season 2 wraps up this weekend with its last episode, following the intense events of Wish World last week. The Doctor (played by Ncuti Gatwa) and Belinda Chandra (played by Varada Sethu) found themselves on a strange version of Earth, while the episode revealed the full extent of the Ranis' (there are two now) plans. Everything will be revealed in the this highly anticipated finale, and we're hoping that it ties up all of the loose ends left by last week's episodes.

Whatever happens at the end, this has been a really enjoyable ride. Doctor Who season 2 has lots of Easter eggs, cameos and references, but it's also fiercely original and fun.

