This new Netflix anime movie feels like the spiritual successor to Your Name that I've been waiting almost a decade for

For a generation of anime fans, nothing has quite scratched the Your Name itch since its release in 2016.

Director Makoto Shinkai certainly delivered some of the decade's best anime movies in Weathering With You and Suzume, but they haven't quite stacked up to the body-swapping romance classic that melted the hearts of millions almost a decade ago.

While the new Netflix animated movie Lost in Starlight might not quite fill the Your Name-shaped hole in your life, it's certainly giving it a good shot.

Described by Parasite director Bong Joon-ho as a "visual masterpiece", the Korean film from Han Ji-won sees astronaut Nan-young (Kim Tae-ri) fall for musician Jay (Hong Kyung) in 2050s Seoul. But as Nan-young departs for Mars, the pair have to grapple with their love being separated across the cosmos.

As you can see from the trailer above, Lost in Starlight – set for release on May 30 – is a real looker with its sun-drenched cities and pitch-black trip to the stars. At its heart, too, seems to be a mystery that recalls something like Interstellar – as the perils of deep space become an obstacle for Nan-young's return to Earth to be with her lover.

Lost in Starlight joins the slew of new anime (and anime-adjacent, with this being a Korean production) projects to look forward to in the coming months.

Dan Da Dan season 2 hits Netflix in July and there's the small matter of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle and the Chainsaw Man movie hitting cinemas this fall.

