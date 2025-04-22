The best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more

If you're looking for the best new shows or movies to watch this week then you've come to the right place! We've assembled a list of the hottest movies and TV shows that you can find across the best streaming services over the next week, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and Max.

Andor Season 2

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Disney Plus

The almost universally acclaimed best Star Wars show returns for its second and final season this Wednesday. Disney Plus is embarking on a faintly peculiar release schedule, dropping three episodes every week for a month, but at least that should make the wait between episodes slightly less agonizing.

Our Andor season 2 review has described it as being, "every bit as stellar as its predecessor," with Cassian Andor moving from being a grudging participant in the fight back against the Galactic Empire to a full-on rebel. We loved the first run of this show for its grittier tone, nuanced characterisation, and well-considered action set pieces, and we can't wait to see how this final batch of episodes plays out and lays the path for Rogue One.

Havoc

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

Tom Hardy stars as Walker, a detective who must battle his way through the criminal underworld in this hotly-anticipated Netflix Original action thriller. Havoc arrives late to our screens, having wrapped shooting way back in 2021. It has since been mired in reshoots, along with scheduling issues, and strikes.

It's finally out this week, and thankfully, the early critical buzz has been almost uniformly positive, with many critics praising the film's action sequences. Director Gareth Evans is best known for having previously helmed the brutally efficient thriller The Raid, and Havoc looks set to feature even more blood, bullets, and balletic violence. It's also exciting to see Hardy back in a grittier action role after several years where he was best known for the charmingly silly Venom movies.

You season 5

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

Serial killer thriller You returns for a fifth and final season of murder, mayhem and intrigue. The show, which was a word-of-mouth smash when it launched in 2018, has seen the murderous Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) grow from a lowly bookstore manager to a university professor. In You season 5, now wealthy and married to the head of a large corporation, Goldberg returns to New York – but his bloody past is about to catch up with him.

You is frequently wildly silly (see especially season three, which saw Joe married to a fellow killer, leading to all manner of adultery and bloodshed), but always fun. Five seasons feels like the right time for the series to bow out before the gimmick is stretched to breaking point. But will Joe get away with murder one last time, or will his past misdeeds finally come back to haunt him?

WondLa season 2

Available: US

Where to watch: Apple TV Plus

The second season of this gorgeous animated sci-fi series starts streaming on Apple Plus this Friday, which means that if you haven't seen the show yet, then now is the time to catch up on season one. Jeanine Mason voices Eva, a teenager raised by a robot caretaker dubbed M.U.T.H.R. (Teri Hatcher). Stranded on an alien world, Eva eventually makes friends with a giant tardigrade named Otto (Brad Garrett), an alien called Rovender (Gary Anthony Williams), and sets out to try and find other human survivors.

In season 2, she actually finds some living in the city of New Attica, but it's not long before she realizes that there's more to the city than she realized. Designed as a trilogy, the middle chapter of this coming-of-age adventure looks like a real treat.

Étoile season 1

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Prime Video

This new drama from The Marvelous Mrs Maisel creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino is set in the glamorous but high-pressure world of ballet. The series focuses on two competing companies in Paris and New York (headed up by Luke Kirby and Charlotte Gainsbourg) who are forced to work together to restore the art form to its rightful place of prestige.

Sherman-Palladino has real-life experience of the world of professional dance, and indeed many of the performers on screen are genuine ballet dancers, which lends a real air of credibility to a tense, outrageous, and witty show. The series drops on Prime on Thursday.

Babygirl

Available: US

Where to watch: Max

Nicole Kidman stars in this steamy thriller from Bodies Bodies Bodies director Halina Reijn. Kidman plays Romy – the CEO of a robotics company who is unsatisfied with her sex life with husband Jacob (Antonio Banderas). She meets Samuel (Harris Dickinson), an intern at the company, and the two embark on an intense affair. Romy begins to have doubts about Samuel, however, when he starts to overstep her boundaries.

Smart as well as sexy, Babygirl subverts expectations of how you think an erotic thriller like this will play out. Despite the turbulent psychological, sexual, and emotional states being explored here, it's also a very funny film. It should also go without saying that Kidman gives a stellar performance, imbuing Romy with both grit and vulnerability.

Doctor Who season 2

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Disney Plus

Following two terrific instalments, the second series of Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor Who is looking like it has serious all-timer potential. This Saturday's episode three looks especially intriguing, with showrunner Russell T. Davies having hinted that this is one to watch as soon as possible if you want to avoid some big spoilers. Titled 'The Well' and co-written by Davies and new-to-Who screenwriter Sharma Angel-Walfall, it finds the Doctor and Belinda on a seriously scary-looking alien world dubbed Planet 6-7-6-7, with only a squad of soldiers for company. Or so they think...

With 'The Robot Revolution' having dialled up the jokes and 'Lux' the fourth-wall breaking weirdness, this sounds like a good, old-fashioned spooky episode of Doctor Who that will test the Time Lord to his limits...

