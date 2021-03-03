Paramount Plus: prices, free trials, shows, and more explained

Paramount Plus prices will largely remain unchanged from its predecessor, CBS All Access, but offer much more content. From $5.99 per month, Paramount Plus subscribers will be able to enjoy tens of thousands of shows and movies, live broadcasts of NFL games and other sporting events, and live streams of local CBS affiliates.

Paramount Plus will also be home to a number of highly-anticipated reboots and revivals - Fraiser, Rugrats, Reno 911!, and Beavis and Butt-Head, to name a few. In addition to those, upcoming films such as A Quiet Place Part II will be available to stream on Paramount Plus immediately following their theatrical run.

If you're a CBS All Access subscriber you might be wondering what this transition to Paramount Plus means for you. If you're a prospective Paramount Plus subscriber, you may ask if it's worth plunking down more money for yet another streaming service. Whichever camp you fall in, our complete guide will answer your questions about Paramount Plus prices, free trials, deals, shows, and much more.

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is the on-demand streaming service replacing CBS All Access. It boasts over 30,000 episodes and 2,500 films - effectively expanding the CBS All Access library by approximately 10,000 episodes and 1,800 films.

Paramount Plus will also feature more than 1,000 live sporting events, around-the-clock news, and streaming of local CBS affiliate stations in over 200 markets throughout the US.

Over the next two years, Paramount Plus will be releasing over 50 original series, including 36 in 2021 alone.

Paramount Plus will be available in the United States, Canada, and 18 Latin American countries on March 4, 2021. The service will debut in the Nordics on March 25, 2021, and later this year in Australia. Additional markets are expected to be announced.

What about my CBS All Access membership?

CBS All Access subscribers will have their membership transferred to Paramount Plus automatically. Their CBS All Access login info will allow them to sign in to Paramount Plus.

The CBS All Access app will switch to Paramount Plus so there will be no need to download a new app.

A Quiet Place Part 2 will be coming to Paramount Plus too. (Image credit: Paramount)

Paramount Plus prices and plans

At launch, Paramount Plus prices start at $5.99 per month for ad-supported streaming, live TV, parental controls, and up to six viewer profiles. Upgrade to commercial-free content for $9.99 per month. (Note that some Paramount Plus titles will have brief ads, regardless of plan. All live TV will still have commercials.)

In June 2021, Paramount Plus will eliminate its monthly $5.99 base plan and introduce an ad-supported tier for $4.99 per month. This change in price reflects the lack of access to local CBS stations and fewer live sports options. Anyone who subscribes to the $5.99 plan prior to June will be grandfathered in but after June, a premium subscription will be required for more live TV access.

Paramount Plus deals

In the lead-up to the official launch of Paramount Plus on March 4, CBS All Access offers 50% off its annual plans via coupon code 'PARAMOUNTPLUS' until March 3. That knocks yearly costs to $29.99 for ad-supported streaming and $49.99 for ad-free streaming. This special pricing will transfer when the rebranding to Paramount Plus takes place.

Beyond that, Paramount Plus subscribers can save 15% when opting to pay annually instead of month-to-month. Paramount Plus prices per-year start at $59.99 for the ad-supported tier ($4.99/month) and $99.99 for the commercial-free tier ($8.33/month).

Meanwhile, university students with a valid .edu address receive 25% off a monthly ad-supported subscription - a carry-over promotion from CBS All Access.

If you subscribe to a qualifying TV provider, you can stream live TV via Paramount Plus for free. However, this method is quite limited as you'll still need a Paramount Plus subscription to access on-demand content.

Is there a Paramount Plus free trial?

A 7-day Paramount Plus free trial is available to new subscribers for either tier. Make sure to cancel before the trial period is up if you don't wish to purchase a subscription as your credit card will be charged.

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

What Paramount Plus movies and shows are there?

The Paramount Plus catalog of films is quite impressive thanks to an agreement with MGM subsidiary EPIX. At launch, Paramount Plus subscribers will be able to stream the James Bond films, the Hunger Games movies, and The Godfather trilogy among other notable franchises.

Some of the earlier films in the Marvel Universe, such as The Avengers and Thor, will be on Paramount Plus. Although the Marvel Universe is clearly the property of Disney nowadays, Paramount Pictures distributed the first phase of MCU movies - hence their presence on Paramount's new streaming platform. Our guide to the best Disney Plus bundles is your best bet if you want to binge through the Marvel collection.

New films will debut on Paramount Plus following theatrical runs of 30 to 45 days. These include A Quiet Place Part II and Mission: Impossible 7.

Upcoming Paramount Plus-exclusive films entail remakes of Paranormal Activity and Pet Sematary, as well as original movies based on Beavis & Butthead, Workaholics, and SpongeBob SquarePants.

Meanwhile, the selection of television series on Paramount Plus features CBS All Access carryovers like Cheers, Reno 911!, Perry Mason, I Love Lucy, and the NCIS franchise, However, Paramount Plus will augment the CBS All Access television library with a spate of Paramount Plus Originals - many of which are reboots or revivals of existing properties.

Among the most anticipated Paramount Originals series is the Fraiser revival with Kelsey Grammar reprising his starring tole, the CGI Rugrats reboot, a TV series based on Xbox game franchise Halo, and Yellowstone spinoff 6666. (Notably, Yellowstone itself won't be on Paramount Plus since it's now on NBC's Peacock TV streaming service. Read more about Peacock TV costs in our guide.)

CBS All Access Originals will continue as Paramount Plus Originals. These consist of Why Women Kill, The Good Fight, and all three current Star Trek series: Picard, Discovery, and Lower Decks.

Paramount Plus live sports

Paramount Plus will broadcast over 1,000 live sports events from around the world ranging from regular-season matches to playoff and championship games.

Perhaps the most notable of Paramount Plus' live sports offerings are the NFL on CBS and the Emmy-winning series Inside the NFL, which is moving from Showtime.

Paramount Plus has also secured exclusive English-language rights to international soccer leagues in the UEFA, Concacaf, Argentina's Liga Profesional de Fútbol, and Brazil's Campeonato Brasileiro Série A.

Other live sports on Paramount Plus include NCAA March Madness, the PGA Tour and The Masters, and the National Women's Soccer League.

Paramount Plus channels

Paramount Plus channels will comprise on-demand hubs based on ViacomCBS brands like Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, BET, MTV, and The Smithsonian Channel.

News channels on Paramount Plus will consist of 24-hour news service CBSN, CBS Sports HQ, ET Live, and live streams of local CBS affiliates.

Where can I watch Paramount Plus?

Following the transition on March 4, Paramount Plus should be supported by the same devices as CBS All Access: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, PlayStation and Xbox, and select Smart TVs.

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Is Paramount Plus worth it?

With yet another contender entering the streaming wars, it's easy to become overwhelmed by the myriad platforms on the market right now.

However, Paramount Plus appears to be a true upgrade over CBS Access since it maintains the same competitive pricing but with thousands more shows and movies, highly-anticipated original content, recent theatrical releases, and live sports events from around the world.

One area where Paramount Plus falls short is live TV, which is limited to local CBS affiliates plus a handful of niche offerings. If access to live TV is a must before cutting the cord, consider perusing the best Hulu prices for on-demand + live TV bundles. Alternatively, Fubo TV costs include over a hundred live TV channels plus a broader range of live sports. Of course, you'll be paying much more for Hulu or Fubo TV than Paramount Plus - but still less than traditional cable in all instances. Ultimately, it comes down to your preferences.

If you're keen to add Paramount Plus to your ever-growing list of streaming services, we recommend you do it sooner rather than later to take advantage of pre-launch deals and legacy plans. The upcoming price change in June will knock a dollar off the cheapest plan but remove live TV in the process. For just a dollar more, you may as well avail yourself of everything Paramount Plus has to offer while you can, even if you have to sit through a few extra ads.

Fortunately, you can give Paramount Plus a try at no cost thanks to its 7-day free trial. This option will come in handy should you only want to binge-watch the Fraiser revival or watch A Quiet Place Part II right after it leaves theaters.

If you want to watch the Snyder Cut of Justice League later this month (and then Mortal Kombat and Godzilla vs Kong later this year), you'll be wanting to consider our guide to the best HBO Max prices too.