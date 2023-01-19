After cancelling mystery game Project Q, Ubisoft reportedly moves devs to Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage is reportedly absorbing Ubisoft developers that were recently moved off another, now-canceled game.

Yesterday, reports began to circulate that Ubisoft's "Project Q" had been cancelled internally, after being originally announced last year after leaked footage outed the project. Now, Kotaku senior report Ethan Gach reports in the tweet below that developers on Ubisoft's Project Q have been transferred to Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Ubisoft didn't respond to multiple requests for comment about Q's cancellation yesterday, but I hear some felt it was a very promising project. The teams been reallocated to Assassin's Creed Mirage from what I understand https://t.co/GvF9o5B1g8January 19, 2023 See more

Gach is responding to a report from VGC (opens in new tab), which reports that Ubisoft confirmed Project Q has been cancelled. The outlet, for its part, cites internal development sources as claiming that Project Q was "an innovative and modern PvP battle arena game," but aside from these details, we know next to nothing about the mystery game.

Earlier this week, Ubisoft announced disappointing financial results, also revealing that three internal games had been cancelled. Right now, it's not clear if the mysterious Project Q was included in the three games that had been publicly cancelled, or if there are still more dead projects at Ubisoft.

As for Assassin's Creed Mirage, the next game in Ubisoft's historical franchise is less than two months out from launch, set to release on March 9 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. With so little time left until release, it's unclear how these newly shifted employees might be integrated into the Mirage team – perhaps to support launch proceedings through essential departments like QA.

Elsewhere in Ubisoft, French employees have pushed for a strike and raises, after employees perceived comments from CEO Yves Guillemot shifted the blame onto them for the recent disappointing financial results.