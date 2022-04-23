Ubisoft confirms "Project Q" is real after leaked footage of new PvP game pops up online

Just hours after leaked footage of a new, and - at the time - unannounced PvP game popped up online, Ubisoft has confirmed that "Project Q" is real.

Whilst only referring to the game by its codename for now, Ubisoft says the "innovative and modern PvP battle arena game" is still in "early development", although the leak seems to have originated from the "first playable closed test" that had been designed to get early feedback from players about the "concept of the game and on the core gameplay experience".

If the name sounds familiar, that's because it is - Project Q was one of several games leaked via an Nvidia last year.

So, we heard you heard... 🤷‍Introducing codename "Project Q", a team battle arena letting players truly own the experience! The game is in early development and we will keep testing, so for now all you can do is register for upcoming tests: https://t.co/TMRKwiUzbJ pic.twitter.com/hZ40OkPdum April 23, 2022

"So, we heard you heard…" Ubisoft tweeted earlier today, embracing the leak.

"‍Introducing codename 'Project Q', a team battle arena letting players truly own the experience! The game is in early development and we will keep testing, so for now all you can do is register for upcoming tests.

"By the way, this is not a Battle Royale. The game will feature a variety of PvP modes with one single goal in mind: FUN!"

If you're interested in giving it a go, registration is now open on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC via Ubisoft Connect PC - good luck to all those that apply! "We don't have plans to add NFTs to this game," a subsequent tweet adds, "you can find out more by registering and taking part in the upcoming tests!"

That last tweet is an interesting one, as Ubisoft has been an enthusiastic early adopter of the controversial tech. That said, although there has been an influx of gaming giants trialing blockchain tech and NFTs in recent months - including Konami, Team17, and Ubisoft - some companies are now reconsidering their approaches.

GSC Game World – developer of the upcoming Stalker sequel, Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl – u-turned on a decision to introduce NFTs into the highly-anticipated game at the end of last year, whilst Sega is reconsidering plans to jump on the NFT bandwagon until it is certain "what will be accepted and what will not be by the users".