Stalker 2 u-turns on the decision to include NFTs

GSC Game World – developer of the upcoming Stalker sequel, Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl – has u-turned on a decision to introduce NFTs into the highly-anticipated game.

The announcement came less than a day after the team announced an NFT-powered "Stalker Metaverse" and despite insisting Stalker 2 was "not a blockchain-based game" and that NFTs would have "no influence on gameplay", the studio was forced to reverse the decision following a vocal backlash from fans unhappy at the choice to include them.

"We hear you," the studio said in a brief statement on Twitter. "Based on the feedback we received, we've made a decision to cancel anything NFT-related in Stalker 2.

"The interests of our fans and players are the top priority for the team. We're making this game for you to enjoy – whatever the cost is. If you care, we care too."

The in-game NFT would have let the buyer appear in the game as a "metahuman" NPC, complete with a trip to the studio to be fully scanned.

ICYMI, according to a recent update on the Xbox store, Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl will take up 180GB on your Xbox console .

We may have been waiting a decade at this point, but Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl will finally release next year on April 28, 2022. It was first revealed in 2010, but slipped into development hell, leading to a 12-year production cycle that even saw the game briefly canceled in 2012. Pre-order goodies for those prepared to buy it in advance include extended campfire content, exclusive weapon skin, exclusive armor skin, and an "early bird" multiplayer badge, too.

